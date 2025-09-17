300 left homeless after dawn fire hits Tejero, Cebu City

Firefighters from the Cebu City Fire Office and those from the different barangays in the city continue to put out the fire that hit Villagonzalo 1, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City early morning on September 17, 2025. | CDN Digital Photo by Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 300 individuals lost their homes after a fire hit a densely populated residential area here on Wednesday, September 17.

The massive fire lasted roughly two hours, and gutted down 39 houses, affecting 72 families or 307 individuals.

READ: The dangers of fire: Common causes and tips on how to prevent it

Firefighters received the fire alert at 3:26 a.m. and immediately raised it to the first alarm due to the density of structures and presence of light materials.

Two minutes later, they further raised it to the 2nd alarm. By 3:54 a.m., with the flames spreading quickly, firefighters elevated it to the 3rd alarm, which meant at least 12 firetrucks are needed to put out the flames.

READ: Tondo residential fire leaves 500 families affectedIt took firefighters approximately an hour before they placed the blaze under control. By 5 a.m., they officially declared the fire out.

Fortunately, no one was harmed.

The fire burned down a total of P1.35 million in properties, according to fire officials. Investigations also continue to determine the cause of the fire.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP