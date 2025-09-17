Alcover: Lifestyle checks on city execs? Amend Bank Secrecy Law first

Cebu City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover explains his stand on the proposed lifestyle check on city officials and why it would not work during the September 16, 2025 session. | Mark

CEBU City, Philippines — What good is a lifestyle check if investigators are locked out of bank records?

That was the question raised by Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover in a privilege speech during the regular session of th e City Council on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

His call was made after an earlier proposal by Councilor Sisinio “Bebs” Andales, who had pressed the Council to conduct lifestyle checks on city officials.

While supporting the move, Alcover said such checks would remain toothless unless the Bank Secrecy Law would be amended.

“How can we seriously conduct a lifestyle audit if investigators cannot even check the bank accounts of officials whose wealth is clearly disproportionate to their lawful income?,” he asked his colleagues.

At present, lifestyle checks rely mainly on paper records such as the Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN), property titles, and vehicle registrations, combined with observation of an official’s spending habits. But investigators are barred from examining bank accounts under the Bank Secrecy Law, a restriction Alcover said that would undermine the credibility of the process.

Bank Secrecy Law of 1955 or Republic Act 1405, makes all bank deposits “absolutely confidential” except in rare cases such as impeachment, bribery investigations ordered by the courts, or when the account itself is under litigation.

Alcover said these exemptions are “too narrow, too restrictive, and outdated in today’s reality where corruption has become more sophisticated.”

To show sincerity, he challenged his colleagues to set an example by opening their own accounts.

“Kung seryoso gyud ta sa atoang advocacy dinhi sa siyudad sa Cebu, then you might as well sign the waiver to open our bank accounts and even make public our SALN, para matagaan og ngipon ang adbokasiya ni Councilor Andales,” Alcover said.

(If we are serious with our advocacy here in Cebu, then you might as well sign the waiver to open our bank accounts and even make public our SALN so that the advocacy of Councilor Andales.)

That proposal would allow Cebu City officials to voluntarily lift bank secrecy on their own accounts and release their SALN for public scrutiny.

At the same time, Alcover framed the issue beyond Cebu City, urging the Congress to act on longstanding calls to relax bank secrecy rules, at least for elected and appointed officials.

“Even the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have repeatedly ordered our government to relax the law to curb money laundering and graft,” he said, noting that the Philippines is one of the few countries in the world that still maintains such restrictive rules.

He proposed that lawful investigators, such as the Ombudsman, the Commission on Audit (COA), and other authorized anti-corruption bodies, be granted access to bank records when public officials are under investigation for graft, plunder, or unexplained wealth.

“If you have nothing to hide, then you have nothing to fear,” he declared.

“In the balance between secrecy and accountability, which comes with public service, accountability must prevail,” he added.

Alcover closed his speech by moving for the Council to transmit his speech to the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the Office of the President.

“Our people demand more than just lip service to the fight against corruption. They demand accountability. And they demand from us, their elected officials, nothing less than the highest standard of integrity,” he said.

With no objection from the body, the motion was carried.

