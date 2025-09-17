CESAFI SEASON 25: UC Webmasters outlast gritty CIT-U in season opener

UC’s Carlo Salgarino attempts a difficult shot against CIT-U’s Josiah Villamayor during their Cesafi basketball game. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters overcame a tough challenge from the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 74-63, to open their Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball campaign with a win on Tuesday, September 16, at the Cebu Coliseum.

What looked like a routine victory for the favored Webmasters, last season’s finalists, turned into a hard-fought battle marked by nine lead changes and nine deadlocks.

The retooled Wildcats, under new head coach and former Cesafi champion Donbel Belano, featured a roster full of rookies who showed no fear in their debut.

CIT-U stunned UC early with a 17-11 lead before the Webmasters clawed back to take a slim 22-21 edge at the end of the first quarter. The Wildcats, however, kept the game physical and intense, staying within striking distance and trailing only 38-36 at halftime.

UC regrouped after the break and built a 50-39 cushion, but the Wildcats, sparked by sharpshooter Kerith Khodie Piodo’s back-to-back triples, unleashed a 12-5 run to retake the lead, 51-50, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

CIT-U even stretched its advantage to 54-50 at the start of the fourth quarter on a Jerian Abello three-pointer. But the Webmasters quickly responded, with “Player of the Game” Ricofer Sordilla and John Carl Angelio igniting a short scoring burst to regain a 55-54 lead.

That rally sparked a decisive 14-0 UC run fueled by Danie Boy Lapiz, Sordilla, and Luther Leonard, giving the Webmasters a commanding 68-54 advantage with 1:50 left to seal the victory.

Sordilla led UC with 17 points, five steals, two assists, and two rebounds. Lapiz added 11 points and six rebounds, while Ray Charles Libatog chipped in 10 markers.

Rookie Serafin Duarte, a former ICC Blue Hawk, made an impressive Cesafi debut with a game-high 21 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals for CIT-U. Abello scored 12, while Piodo finished with 11.

UC returns to action on Saturday, September 20, against the USC Warriors at 3:30 p.m., while CIT-U faces the Benedicto College Cheetahs on Sunday, September 21, at 5 p.m.

