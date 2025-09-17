Cebu BRT: A commuters guide

A bus stops at a BRT bus stop at the Cebu South Bus Terminal during the BRT dry run on September 17. CDN Digital photo | Morexette Marie B. Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines – After spending two decades in the pipeline, the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), or more accurately, parts of it, has finally begun operating on the road.

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, buses of the Cebu BRT started accommodating commuters for its dry run that will eventually lead to its full implementation.

For passengers planning to take the BRT route, here are some of the things you can expect.

What’s the BRT route?

While the entire BRT route covers at least 13 kilometers, from South Road Properties (SRP) to Cebu I.T. Park in Barangay Apas, Wednesday’s pilot test only runs between Fuente Osmeña and Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) along Osmeña Boulevard.

Buses make stops at a Cebu BRT station along Osmeña Boulevard. CDN Digital photo | Morexette Marie B. Erram

Where are the BRT stations or bus stops?

Passengers taking the Cebu BRT can choose to alight or board the bus at designated bus stations only. Presently, the operating bus stations are located in Fuente Osmeña, Cebu Normal University (CNU), and CSBT.

How long is the travel time?

With a dedicated lane and little to no traffic, travel time between Fuente Osmeña and CSBT only lasted roughly five minutes.

How much is the fare?

The regular fare for a one-way trip is P15. Meanwhile, discounted fares will apply for students, PWDs (persons with disabilities), senior citizens, and pregnant women.

What buses are deployed for the Cebu BRT?

The buses being used for the pilot run of the Cebu BRT are the Cibus Cebu Interim Bus Service (CiBus) of Vallacar Transit. The CiBus was introduced five years ago to serve as a precursor to the Cebu BRT. Even if the BRT started partial operations, the CiBus continues to ply between SRP and Cebu I.T. Park.

When will the BRT be fully operational?

As of this writing, the national government has yet to provide a more detailed timeline about the Cebu BRT’s operations. It can be recalled, however, that they intended to have all buses and all 22 stations in their entire route activated and running by 2028.

Assessment

During Wednesday’s pilot test, commuters and motorists were divided on the effectiveness of the Cebu BRT.

Some complained about the heavy traffic as traffic enforcers prohibited other vehicles, both public and private, from accessing the dedicated lanes of the BRT.

But overall, the first day of its dry run went generally smoothly.

Cebu BRT background

The Cebu BRT was first conceptualized in the 1990s as a possible solution to Cebu’s lack of mass public transport and to address traffic congestion here.

In the 2010s, it received funding from international financial institutions such as the World Bank for its implementation. But like most big-ticket projects in the Philippines, it suffered significant delays, from design changes to politicking.

The original design had route coverings for Barangays Bulacao and Talamban, but project proponents from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) shortened it, citing logistical reasons like narrow roads.

