UV Green Lancers begin 4-peat quest vs. USPF on Thursday

UV Green Lancers (above), USPF Panthers (below). | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers begin their bid for a four-peat Cesafi men’s basketball crown with a season-opening clash against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers on Thursday, September 18, at 6:45 p.m. at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Green Lancers, guided by six-time Cesafi champion coach Gary Cortes, are the reigning grand slam champions and will be unveiling a reinforced lineup for their title defense.

Cortes earlier told CDN Digital that all 15 active players on his roster will see significant minutes this season to preserve stamina and depth, especially with Cesafi adapting a double round-robin format to give the league’s eight remaining teams a longer, more competitive schedule.

Among UV’s 15-man roster are two former Panthers — shooter Winston Bingil and defensive specialist Christian Jay Alilin — who will now face their old team. The Lancers will also feature one-and-done recruit Karl Hyden Cabulao, a former USJ-R Jaguar.

These newcomers will bolster UV’s championship core led by Zylle Cabellon, last year’s MVP Raul Gentallan, former Finals MVP Kent Ivo Salarda, big men Ivan Clark Alsola, PJ Taliman, and King Orcullo, plus veterans Rovelio Robles, Marchie Sabanto, AJ Sacayan, and Christopher Isabello.

On the other side, USPF enters a new era under head coach Paul Alelu-Flores, previously with the CRMC Mustangs. He has brought in several of his former players, including ex-Mustangs captain John Paulo Dalumpines, Keaton Clyde Taburnal, and Redjhee Recimiento. They’ll join holdovers Peter John Peteros, John Howard Ta-ala, John Anthony Aligway, Roland Cabatingan, Paul Apoloinio, John Miguel Maglasang, and Ian Paquibot.

In the high school division, the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs will try to notch back-to-back victories when they take on the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters at 5:15 p.m. The Jaguar Cubs are fresh off an overtime win against the CEC Dragons on opening day.

