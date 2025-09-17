Martin Romualdez formally steps down as House Speaker

Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez bids farewell as he steps down as Speaker of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on September 17, 2025. (Inquirer/Niño Jesus Orbeta)

MANILA, Philippines — Ferdinand Martin Romualdez has formally stepped down as House Speaker after months of rumors paving the way for a new leader in the chamber.

During the plenary session at 3:23 p.m. on Wednesday, Romualdez announced that he is relinquishing the speakership.

According to Romualdez, the longer he stays in position, the heavier is the burden for the House to regain the people’s trust.

“Ang ating mga kababayan ay naghahangad ng linaw, at higit sa lahat, ng tiwala. Tungkulin nating ito’y maibalik. (Our citizens are looking for clarity, at most of all – trust. It is our duty to bring it back.) The longer I stay, the heavier that burden grows — on me, on this House, and on the president I have always sought to support,” Romualdez said.

READ: Romualdez: I never accepted bribes

READ: Romualdez’s possible exit as speaker is hinted by some lawmakers

“And so, after deep reflection and prayer, I have made a decision. Today, with a full heart and a clear conscience, I tender my resignation as speaker of the House of Representatives,” he declared.

Romualdez stressed that he is following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive that accountability is for everyone — which includes him.

“In his recent State of the Nation Address, our president reminded us that accountability must prevail and that no one is above scrutiny. I fully and unequivocally embrace that call. The issues surrounding certain infrastructure projects have raised questions that weigh, not only upon me, but upon this institution we all serve,” he said.

“I do this so that the Independent Commission on Infrastructure may pursue its mandate freely and fully — without doubt, without interference, and without undue influence. Walang pipigil. Walang makikialam. (Nobody will block it. Nobody will interfere.) Let the truth emerge, and let justice be done,” he added.

“To my colleagues: Carry forward the work of this institution with unity and resolve,” he told the House members.

After Romualdez announced his resignation, Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander Marcos opened the table for nominations. Quezon City Rep. Ralph Wendel Tulfo nominated Deputy Speaker and Isabela 6th District Rep. Faustino “Bojie” Dy III as the next speaker.

The motion was seconded by Isabela 1st District Rep. Antonio “Tonypet” Albano.

Speculations that Romualdez is on his way out intensified in recent weeks, after he and other lawmakers were dragged into the flood control issue.

He has not been connected to any of the top companies doing the flood control projects, but he was one of the lawmakers named by contractor-couple Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya and Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya of allegedly receiving kickbacks from the projects.

During a previous Senate blue ribbon committee hearing, Curlee Discaya said that several House members have asked for a percentage of public funds allocated to infrastructure projects, after his companies bagged government contracts.

Discaya added that on top of lawmakers’ request for a kickback was a 25 percent cut that would allegedly be given to Romualdez and Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co.

Romualdez called out the Discaya couple’s claims, calling it “false, malicious and nothing more than name-dropping.”

According to Martin Romualdez, if anyone used his name to get funding from projects, they did it without his knowledge and permission.

Furthermore, the speaker said he is a self-made individual, and has never accepted any bribe from anyone.

Talks, however, did not start just during the 20th Congress.

Last May 17, 2023, during the 19th Congress, then Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe said that Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo was replaced as the House senior deputy speaker to unburden her from the heavy load of her duties.

Arroyo switched roles with a fellow Kapampangan, former Pampanga 3rd District Rep. Aurelio Gonzales Jr.

But a day after, Arroyo said her removal may have been brought by the House leadership misconstruing her actions as an attempt to stage a coup. Arroyo said that the speakership is no longer her goal.

“When I learned that there were reports that I was suspected of plotting a ‘coup’ against Speaker Romualdez, I decided I must speak out to clarify my political position. Indeed, some of my actions may have been misconstrued, such as my recent trip with a delegation of congressmen to Korea for some official meetings,” she said.

“To be clear, my political objectives are three: First, to represent the 2nd district of Pampanga. Second, to support the legislative agenda of Speaker Romualdez and President Marcos. Third, to use whatever experience I have as a former president to help out when I am called upon to do so,” she added.

In November of the same year, Arroyo and Davao City 3rd District Rep. Isidro Ungab were stripped of their deputy speaker roles after they did not sign a manifesto of support for Romualdez.

Political parties at the House signed House Resolution (HR) No. 1414, which seeks to uphold the integrity and dignity of the House after it was maligned by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

READ: Arroyo, Ungab removed as House deputy speakers

After the 2025 midterm elections, there were discussions that either Navotas City Rep. Toby Tiangco, Cebu 5th District Rep. Duke Frasco or Bacolod City Rep. Albee Benitez will succeed Romualdez as speaker of the 20th Congress.

However, then Deputy Speaker David Suarez said that there is a new super majority emerging in the House, as there were 285 lawmakers who have expressed support for Romualdez to continue his speakership into the 20th Congress.

Eventually, Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin said that the number of lawmakers supporting Romualdez reached 291.

“This is the most cohesive and confident House we have seen in decades. It is not just a super majority in numbers but a super majority borne out of trust, built on performance and held together by the strong, principled and competent leadership of Speaker Romualdez,” Suarez said.

READ: Marcos’ unity call prevails in House as proven by supermajority – solon

Then, on the opening day of the House’s first regular session, Romualdez was voted as speaker by 269 lawmakers, with no one nominating Tiangco, Frasco or Benitez. All three, however, manifested that they will be part of an independent bloc in the chamber.

But barely two months into the 20th Congress, people have called for Martin Romualdez to resign as lawmakers were accused of involvement in the flood control mess, while questions were raised about insertions in the 2025 national budget.

