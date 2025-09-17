All Cebu lawmakers voted yes for Bojie Dy as new House Speaker

CEBU CITY, Philippines – All House representatives from Cebu voted in favor of Faustino “Bojie” Dy III of Isabela to be their new Speaker.

During the session on Wednesday, Dy was elected speaker through a nominal vote, with 253 lawmakers picking him, while no one cast a negative vote, and 28 abstained.

Among those who cast their vote in favor of Dy were the 11 lawmakers from Cebu, including the tri-city representatives of Cebu: Cong. Edu Rama and Cutie del Mar of Cebu City, Lolypop Ouano-Dizon of Mandaue City, and Ahong Chan of Lapu-Lapu City.

All seven representatives from Cebu province also backed Dy’s leadership. They are Cong. Rhea Gullas (1st District), Edsel Galeos (2nd District), Karen Flores-Garcia (3rd District), Sun Shimura (4th District), Duke Frasco (5th District), Daphne Lagon (6th District), and Patricia Calderon (7th District).

Additionally, Rep. Sonny Lagon of Ako Bisaya party voted yes to have Dy as the new House leader.

Dy’s ascension to the country’s fourth-highest political post comes after Romualdez decided to relinquish the speakership to shield the House from criticisms.

This meant that Congress members from Cebu formed part of the majority bloc. Under the House rules, those who did not vote for the winning speaker will be part of the minority bloc.

For Frasco, having a new Speaker at the House meant the beginning of ‘the path toward healing.’

“I extend my full support to Congressman Bojie Dy as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives. I am confident in his leadership and know him to be a man of integrity and good character,” Frasco said in a statement.

“It is now time for the House of Representatives to stand united so that our nation may finally begin its path toward healing,” he added.

It is still unclear if there would be changes to the House leadership positions, from deputy speakers, deputy majority leaders, up to committee chairmanships.

Rumors that Romualdez is on his way out intensified in recent weeks, after he and other lawmakers were dragged into the flood control issue.

He has not been directly connected to any of the top companies doing flood control projects, but he was one of the lawmakers named by contractor-couple Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya and Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya of allegedly receiving kickbacks from projects.

During a previous Senate blue ribbon committee hearing, Curlee Discaya said that several House members have asked for a percentage of public funds allocated to infrastructure projects, after his companies bagged government contracts.

