DBTC Greywolves lay foundation for better Cesafi volleyball team

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves are building a more competitive a Cesafi girls’ high school volleyball team to shed their underdog image in the league.

Head coach Vanessa Juezan said the program’s success will be measured not only by wins but also by long-term growth.

“For me, success isn’t just about winning medals. It’s about how the players give their best, show determination, and play with fighting spirit all throughout the season. That, for me, is true success,” Juezan told CDN Digital.

This year, Juezan is focusing on strengthening teamwork and communication on and off the court, while sharpening individual skills through rigorous training and keeping her players motivated.

“I review our past tune-up games to see what we need to work on and to make sure the players are both physically and mentally prepared,” she added.

The DBTC Greywolves are part of the school’s expanded sports program under new sports development coordinator Bro. George Vincent Trinidad Celis, SDB.

Juezan acknowledged the challenges ahead, especially facing seasoned Cesafi powerhouses while trying to address her team’s inconsistency.

“The toughest challenge this season is maintaining consistency. Because we have limited practice time, it’s difficult to polish every aspect of our game. On top of that, the players are still adjusting to my new system, which requires patience and discipline. Despite these challenges, I see their effort and willingness to learn, and that gives me confidence that we’ll continue to grow stronger as a team,” she said.

Despite the hurdles, Juezan remains optimistic about the DBTC Greywolves development.

“With more time to adjust to the system, I believe the players will show improved consistency, stronger teamwork, and a fighting spirit that will make us more competitive against other teams,” she concluded.

The Cesafi Season 25 volleyball competition is expected to kick off next month in two venues, the USPF Lahug gymnasium and the USC Downtown Campus gymnasium.

