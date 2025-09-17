Cebu, Mandaue strengthen flood control with gabion dams, early warning systems

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival (left) and Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito Ouano pose after signing the reaffirmation of commitment for Beyond Borders 4.0. | Photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The cities of Cebu and Mandaue have reaffirmed their commitment to joint flood mitigation efforts under the Beyond Borders 4.0 program, an annual inter-LGU initiative addressing recurring flooding and river management issues along the Butuanon River and Mahiga Creek.

Although a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the two cities already exists from previous administrations, the reaffirmation signed on September 17 marks a renewed commitment under Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito Ouano.

This year’s implementation includes major interventions such as the construction of gabion dams in Barangay Pulangbato, located in the upstream portion of the Butuanon River. Archival said the city has already approved and funded the project, with construction set to begin in November. He stressed that regulating water flow from the upper areas is crucial to reducing flood risks in Mandaue.

“Instead of releasing all the water at once, these catchments will help regulate flow to minimize flooding,” Archival said.

He added that the project will benefit aquafarming and agriculture by ensuring a steady water supply. Once the small dams fill up with sand and gravel, these materials can also be harvested for livelihood.

Archival further emphasized that garbage from upstream areas worsens flooding in Mandaue. “We must remind our communities that our rivers are not dumping grounds. Action is key,” he added.

READ: Ouano, Archival to meet on ‘Beyond Borders’ flood control initiative

Ouano, for his part, said Mandaue City is preparing plans to install early warning systems (EWS) on the Cebu City side of the Butuanon River, where none currently exist. This would complement the existing EWS units already deployed across various locations in Mandaue.

He said the city is considering allocating local funds or seeking support from national agencies such as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for the installation.

The equipment, which includes cameras and sirens, will monitor water levels and issue alerts when evacuation is necessary.

Ouano underscored the importance of upstream detection, noting that placing EWS units in Cebu City is vital to give Mandaue enough time to prepare.

He also expressed optimism that Beyond Borders 4.0 will yield more visible results than in past years. “This initiative was started four years ago. They were making initiatives, but now, hopefully this year with Mayor Nestor Archival, we want more concrete actions,” he said.

Cebu City will also assign personnel to monitor the new system, after earlier units were reported stolen. Ouano welcomed the renewed partnership, stressing the need for coordination between the two cities in addressing shared flood risks.

The following priority projects were identified:

Rehabilitation of Mahiga River

Subangdaku Bridge works

Channel improvement

Dredging

Construction of water catchment facilities in upstream Butuanon River (e.g., gabion dams)

Rehabilitation and development of riverbank easements (e.g., bamboo planting)

Installation of early warning systems for Butuanon and Mahiga Rivers

Strengthened solid waste management and installation of trash traps

Revision and improvement of the drainage masterplans of Cebu and Mandaue

Now on its fourth cycle, the Beyond Borders program continues to serve as a platform for Cebu and Mandaue to align flood mitigation strategies and long-term river rehabilitation efforts.

ALSO READ: Ouano, Archival to meet on ‘Beyond Borders’ flood control initiative

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP