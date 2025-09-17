Archival pushes for clearer signages along Cebu BRT route

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival stresses the need for clearer signages along the Cebu BRT route. CDN Digital File Photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival has called for the immediate installation of clear and visible signages along the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) route, following a generally smooth route inspection conducted on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

The inspection is part of a three-day test run and facility check for the CBRT Package 1 alignment, scheduled from September 17 to 19. The activity is led by the Cebu City Government, in partnership with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and other concerned agencies.

Archival said that while the inspection went smoothly and no major obstructions were found, there is still a pressing need to improve signages along the route.

“I don’t know how fast they can do that, but I’m planning to make sure it’s in place by September 27,” Archival said, noting that the signages must be ready ahead of the DOTr’s formal visit.

The current test route runs from SM City Cebu to the South Bus Terminal, crossing Osmeña Boulevard (Jones Avenue), and continuing toward Ayala Center Cebu. Archival noted that while traffic flow is generally manageable, some areas where vehicles merge may require further study.

“Ang rota karun which is from SM going to terminal and across Jones going to Ayala , arang arang man ang dalan but certainly in the future, sigurado gyud na nga mapadak-an,” said Archival.

(The current route from SM to the terminal and across Jones to Ayala is manageable for now, but in the future, it will definitely need to be widened.)

The test run and inspection form part of the City’s broader preparations for the CBRT’s upcoming dry run and eventual pilot implementation.

Archival clarified that the route under testing is not the main CBRT corridor, which is expected to run from Bulacao to Talamban, passing through the city center and back.

The mayor also addressed concerns that CBRT buses could contribute to congestion but remained optimistic that the system will ease traffic in the long term by reducing the number of private vehicles on the road.

“Certainly, ang mga sumasakay makasulod na sa bus, dili na cguro kaayo daghan ang moagi nga sakyanan nga private kay one of the cause sa traffic congestion kay ang private cars,” said Archival.

(Certainly, once passengers take the bus, there will likely be fewer private vehicles on the road since private cars are one of the causes of traffic congestion.)

