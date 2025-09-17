‘Run for Hope’ to fund wheelchairs, medical missions

Members of the UCEC and race organizers pose for a group photo during a press conference. | By Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A group of charitable Cebuanos from the United Continental Eagles Club (UCEC) is once again turning its passion for service into action.

To sustain their charitable projects—particularly providing free wheelchairs to persons with disabilities (PWDs) and delivering free medical and dental services to far-flung towns and barangays in Cebu—the group is organizing the “Continental Fun Run: Run for Hope” on October 12 at the Cebu Business Park.

Led by its president, Jose Mendaros Jr., UCEC has quietly carried out outreach programs since 2021, reaching communities from Madridejos in the north to Sibonga in the south, and barangays such as Suba in Cebu City. Their missions include medical, dental, and optical checkups, along with their hallmark wheelchair donations.

“Seeing the smiles of our less-privileged fellow Cebuanos after every mission is fulfilling. That’s what keeps us going,” Mendaros Jr. said during a press conference in Lahug. He was joined by fellow UCEC members and race director Joel Juarez of Coco Running.

According to Mendaros Jr., most of their projects have been self-funded, but the need continues to grow. “We want to sustain this long-term. We’ve witnessed how hard it is for many Cebuanos to access basic medical and dental care. PWDs tell us how life-changing it is to finally move freely with the wheelchairs we provide. We’re just happy to help,” he said.

Among their flagship programs are Smiles of Hope and Wheels of Hope, which have already distributed around 80 wheelchairs to PWDs across Cebu.

Each wheelchair costs about ₱5,000 to ₱6,000, but UCEC purchases them at a discounted rate of ₱4,500. The upcoming fun run aims to fund even more donations. During their most recent dental mission in Sibonga, the team was struck by the overwhelming turnout, with most attendees seeking simple but much-needed tooth extractions.

For Mendaros Jr., the cause is personal. As a PWD himself, he understands the daily struggles—even with financial means. “How much harder is it for those who can’t even afford crutches?” he said.

The Run for Hope will feature 12-kilometer, 6-kilometer, and 3-kilometer categories. Finishers in the 6k and 12k events will receive medals, singlets, bibs, certificates, and refreshments. Cash prizes will also be awarded to the top runners in each category, with amounts to be announced soon.

Registration is ongoing online through their official Facebook page Runforhope, and on-site at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) and RUNNR in Ayala Center Cebu. Early-bird registration is also available.

“We’re offering our fellow Cebuanos not just a fun race but an opportunity to change lives. Every peso raised goes back to the community. I’m confident this run will be a success,” Mendaros Jr. said.

