CEBU CITY, Philippines — PBA star Terrence Romeo and former No. 1 Filipino FIBA 3×3 player Mac Tallo will team up to represent the Philippines under the Manila Melmac 3×3 squad in the FIBA 3×3 Manila Challenger on September 20 to 21 at Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque.

Despite the pressure of performing before a large hometown crowd, Romeo said the team is embracing the challenge.

“Kapag may expectation sa amin, that’s a good sign. Ibig sabihin, ang fans sa mga player na iyon, alam nila ang capabilities na kaya nilang gawin. Ako, si Mac, si Henry, si Abdul, we know what we can do,” said the flashy 5-foot-11 guard in a statement from Melmac Sports.

(When there are expectations from us, that’s a good sign. It means the fans believe in the players’ capabilities. Me, Mac, Henry, Abdul, we know what we can do.)

“Alam namin na kaya namin na mag-compete and at the same time, excited kasi ako, personally, ang tagal ko na hindi nakapaglaro ng 3×3 so excited ako na makatulong sa team natin ngayon and ang main goal is to compete. So, expectations are always there, pero ang main goal namin is mag-compete and manalo… iyong main focus namin is iyong game itself.”

(We know we can compete and at the same time, I’m personally excited because it’s been a long time since I last played 3×3. I’m eager to help our team now, and the main goal is to compete. So expectations will always be there, but our main goal is to compete and win… our main focus is the game itself.)

Romeo is making his return to the half-court game after a decade-long hiatus.

Tallo, formerly ranked as the country’s No. 1 3×3 player, completes the Chico Lanete-coached quartet alongside Abdul Sawat and 6-foot-10 Henry Iloka.

Romeo, a former UAAP MVP with Far Eastern University, last led Manila West to the 2014 FIBA 3×3 World Tour Manila Masters title.

Manila Melmac opens its campaign against China’s Chongming, led by Latvia’s top 3×3 star Karlis Lasmanis, at 2:40 p.m. on Saturday before taking on Switzerland’s Lugano at 6:20 p.m.

The Cebuano Tallo, who also played for the Cebu Greats in the MPBL, welcomed Romeo’s addition, saying it boosts the squad’s offensive firepower.

“Sobrang saya kasi kumbaga parang isang threat, isang Mac Tallo iyong dumating. Sobrang daming weapons na ng team namin. May pagkakatiwalaan ka. Mas na-pressure ako kasi gusto ko lumevel up sa laro ni Terrence or more than that. So, iyon ang challenge sa akin ngayon,” he said, drawing a hearty laugh from Romeo that showed their growing camaraderie.

(I’m really happy because it’s like another threat, like another Mac Tallo has arrived. Our team now has so many weapons. There’s trust. But I also feel more pressure because I want to level up to Terrence’s game or even more. That’s the challenge for me now.)

“Sa tulong naman ni Terrence, tinutulungan niya ako mentally, physically, how to be prepared sa mga ganitong bagay. Natututo ako sa kanya para manalo.”

(With Terrence’s help, he guides me mentally and physically on how to prepare for situations like this. I’m learning from him in order to win.)

Romeo also expressed his gratitude for the support from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, led by executive director Erika Dy.

“Sobrang thankful ako kasi grabe iyong support nila, especially si ma’am ED. Ang laking boost sa kumpiyansa namin na alam namin na nandiyan sila sa likod namin no matter what,” he said.

(I’m very thankful because their support has been overwhelming, especially from ma’am ED. It’s a huge confidence boost knowing they are behind us no matter what.)

“Pupunta kami sa game, malakas, mataas din ang kumpiyansa namin kasi maglalaro kami na ibibigay namin ang best namin and knowing na nandiyan iyong mga importanteng tao sa likod namin.”

(We’ll go into the game strong and confident because we’ll give our best, knowing that important people are there supporting us.)

