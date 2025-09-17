Landslide hits Barangay Pusok in Lapu-Lapu City, 3 houses damaged

A member of the Lapu-Lapu City rescue team documents the landslide damage in Sitio Lipata, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City. PHOTO: Lapu-Lapu City PIO

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Three houses were damaged in a landslide in Sitio Lipata, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday evening, September 16, 2025.

The kitchen of one house was destroyed, while several rocks were found inside a room of another.

According to Pusok Barangay Captain Ranie Emperio, the landslide occurred when a tree was uprooted due to heavy rain.

Marilou Castro, one of the affected homeowners, said she had just fallen asleep when she was awakened by the sound of debris hitting their roof.

“Igo ra gyud ko nakabarog, nya nahunlak na dayon siya padung diri sa kwarto ang mga bato ug mga lapok gikan sa ibabaw. Pasalamat lang gyud ko tawn nga way naigo,” Castro said.

(I had just stood up when the rocks and mud from above came crashing down into the room. I’m just thankful no one was hit.)

Another resident, Orlando Good, said his kitchen and part of his house’s wall were destroyed.

“Nihawan na ba, wala na ang lababo namo ba. Natagak na,” Good said.

(It’s cleared out, our sink is gone. It collapsed.)

Emperio said that during the inspection, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) recommended building a riprap in the area to prevent a similar incident.

Based on their assessment, the area is no longer safe for residents.

“Ako silang gi-advisan nga kung naa silay kaila nga kabalhinan, balhinan lang usa na ninyo. Kay ang atong CDRRMO mipasalig man pod nga mohatag sila ug subsidy nga three months rental,” Emperio said.

(I advised them to temporarily move in with relatives or acquaintances. The CDRRMO also promised to provide a three-month rental subsidy.)

