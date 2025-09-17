3 Lapu-Lapu District Hospital staff test positive in drug test

Personnel from Lapu-Lapu District Hospital undergo a surprise drug test during their general assembly on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. CONTRIBUTED

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Three employees tested positive for illegal drugs after 290 personnel from the Lapu-Lapu District Hospital underwent drug testing on Tuesday morning, September 16, 2025.

Among those tested were doctors, nurses, institutional workers, and security marshals.

The drug test was conducted during the hospital’s general assembly led by Mayor Cindi King-Chan.

Garry Lao, executive director of the Lapu-Lapu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), confirmed that three hospital personnel yielded positive results in the initial screening.

READ: 3 Lapu-Lapu City enforcers fail drug test

However, they will still undergo confirmatory testing.

“Aduna mi ipatawag nga close door meeting with these personnel or atong mga empleyado sa city by next week,” Lao said.

(We will call for a closed-door meeting with these personnel or our employees in the city by next week.)

Aside from the hospital employees, one male regular employee from the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) also tested positive out of 86 who underwent testing.

Since the employee is a regular worker, he will not be automatically terminated and will undergo due process.

“Kung ang resulta sa confirmatory is positive gihapon, we will give him the option nga magpa-rehab,” said City Administrator Lawyer Danilo Almendras.

(If the confirmatory result is still positive, we will give him the option to undergo rehabilitation.)

“Part mana sa security of tenure nila unlike sa mga job order nga way security of tenure,” he added.

(That is part of their security of tenure, unlike job order employees who do not have such protection.)

The city government implemented the drug test to ensure a drug-free workplace across various city hall offices.

ALSO READ: CLOSAP: 3 Barangay Ibo employees fail drug test

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP