Palestinians flee Gaza City in face of deadly Israeli offensive

This picture, taken from a position on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, shows the sun setting over the besieged Palestinian territory on September 17, 2025. Israel launched its ground assault on Gaza City before dawn on September 16, shortly after the US Secretary of State’s visit expressing robust support for the offensive. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories — Huge numbers of Palestinians were fleeing Gaza City by any means on Wednesday as the Israeli military pressed its ground offensive, killing dozens in strikes.

AFP images showed a steady stream of Gazans heading south on foot, by car and on donkey carts, with their few belongings piled high as Israel bombarded the city.

Israel had announced the day before that the US-backed campaign in the Gaza Strip’s largest city, Gaza City, had begun, pledging to destroy the militant group Hamas in the area.

The offensive has sparked outrage among the international community, with the Palestinian territory already devastated by nearly two years of war and the Gaza City area gripped by a UN-declared famine.

Genocide in Palestinian territory

Gaza’s civil defence agency, a rescue force operating under Hamas authority, said Israeli fire had killed at least 64 people on Wednesday, including 41 in Gaza City.

Media restrictions in the territory and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the details provided by the civil defence or the Israeli military.

The offensive came as a United Nations probe accused Israel of committing genocide in the Palestinian territory, saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials had incited the crime.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military said it was opening “a temporary transportation route via Salah al-Din Street”, as AFP images showed fresh bombardments.

Its Arabic-language spokesman, Colonel Avichay Adraee, said the corridor would remain open for just 48 hours from midday (0900 GMT).

‘Death is cheaper’

The United Nations estimated at the end of August that about one million people were living in Gaza City and its surroundings, 350,000 of whom Israel says have fled.

But many Gazans say nowhere is safe and have vowed to stay in their homes.

“I won’t leave Gaza. There’s shelling here and there,” said Umm Ahmed Yunes, who is living in her partially destroyed home.

“Where would I find $1,000 or $2,000 for transport costs? Where would I buy a tent? There are no tents and prices are insane,” said the 44-year-old.

“Death is cheaper and more merciful.”

Wishing to die together

Mother of four Fatima Lubbad left Gaza City with 10 relatives but said the ordeal was unbearable.

“I wish we would all die together,” said the 36-year-old.

“Last night we slept in the street by the sea in Deir el-Balah — there was nowhere to put a tent… I cried all night as I looked at my children sleeping on the ground.”

The Israeli military said it had struck more than 150 targets in Gaza City since launching its ground assault on Tuesday.

In Gaza City’s Shati camp, an Israeli air strike killed four people, including a woman and her child, according to the civil defence agency.

“Enough, we want to be free. We want to live, we don’t want to die, who told you we want to die? Tell Netanyahu: we don’t want to die!” said Mohammed al-Danf, an eyewitness.

‘My boy is dying over there’

The families of hostages taken by Palestinian militants in their October 2023 attack protested the Gaza City offensive in front of Netanyahu’s house in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

“My boy is dying over there. Instead of bringing him back, you have done the exact opposite — you have done everything to prevent his return,” Ofir Braslavski, whose son Rom is held captive in Gaza, said addressing the prime minister.

Of the 251 people taken hostage by Palestinian militants in October 2023, 47 remain in Gaza, including 25 the Israeli military says are dead.

The attack also resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed at least 65,062 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the territory’s health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

