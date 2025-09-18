NBI-7 begins probe into flood control projects in Central Visayas

NBI-7 Chief Renan Augustus Oliva. | Paul Lauro [FILE PHOTO]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) has begun its investigation into the flood control projects in the region.

This follows the directive of the Department of Justice (DOJ) to conduct an investigation into possible anomalies in the country’s flood control projects.

READ: NBI: 7-8 of top 15 flood infra builders share same execs; rigging eyed

According to NBI-7 Regional Director Renan Augustus Oliva, they have started their case build-up or investigation as early as last week, focusing on all flood control projects in Central Visayas that fall under their jurisdiction.

Oliva said they had continued to gather evidence and information regarding these projects, and they had already received a substantial amount of data related to the matter.

READ: WATCH: Cebu rallies vs corruption, flood control anomalies

They are also coordinating with other government agencies such as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Commission on Audit (COA), and local government units as part of the investigation.

The DOJ has ordered the immediate completion of the probe.

READ: Tiny town of Malabuyoc bags more flood control projects than Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu

All information and evidence obtained by NBI-7, along with its recommendations, will be submitted to the DOJ, which will then be responsible for filing cases against all those involved in the anomalies in the flood control projects.

Central Visayas is composed of Bohol and Cebu, the latter being among the provinces with the most number of flood control projects between 2022 and 2025.

Aside from NBI-7, the Cebu provincial government is also conducting its own investigation into these projects, all of which are funded and implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH).

Earlier, the DPWH in Central Visayas assured the public that the region had no substandard or non-existent, colloquially referred to as ‘ghost’, flood control projects.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP