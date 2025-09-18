Mirasol to exit PAR today as Nando maintains its strength

| DOST-Paagsa photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tropical Depression Mirasol is forecast to reach Tropical Storm category today, Thursday, as it continues to move west northwestward in the next 24 hours.

In an advisory released at 5 a.m., Pagasa said the weather disturbance will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this morning or afternoon and move towards southern China.

Mirasol west of Calayan, Cagayan

As of 4 a.m., the center of Mirasol was located 165 km West of Calayan, Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 70 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa.

Pagasa said strong winds extended outwards up to 200 km from the center.

Nando maintains strength

While Mirasol exits PAR, Tropical Depression Nando is forecast to maintain its strength. Nando’s location was estimated at 1,225 km East of southeastern Luzon as of 4 a.m. today.

It has maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 70 km/h, and central pressure of 1004 hPa.

However, Pagasa said that Nando would “less likely to directly affect the weather in the next 48 hours.”

“Onset of heavy rains due to the Southwest Monsoon and Nando is possible by Sunday (21 September) or Monday (22 September),” Pagasa said.

TCWS No. 1

As of early morning on Thursday, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains in effect in Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the western portion of mainland Cagayan (Santo Niño, Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Rizal, Claveria, Lasam, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes), Apayao, the northern portion of Abra (Pidigan, San Juan, Tayum, Langiden, Lagangilang, Danglas, La Paz, Licuan-Baay, Tineg, Malibcong, Peñarrubia, San Isidro, San Quintin, Dolores, Lagayan, Bangued, Bucay, Lacub, Sallapadan), Ilocos Norte, and the northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sinait, Cabugao, San Juan, Magsingal, Santo Domingo, Bantay, San Vicente, San Ildefonso, Santa Catalina, City of Vigan, Caoayan, Santa, Nagbukel, Narvacan) due to Mirasol.

Habagat or southwest monsoon

Meanwhile, the habagat or southwest monsoon is forecast to bring strong to gale-force gusts over the following areas (especially in coastal and upland areas exposed to winds):

• La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Tarlac, Pampanga, Benguet, MIMAROPA, Quezon, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas today.

• Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, and Ilocos Region on Friday, September 19

• Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Romblon, and Masbate on Saturday, September 20

“Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property,” Pagasa said.

