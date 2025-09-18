How the right timing led Ruben Macaron Jr. to the top

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Good things come to those who wait.

For Ruben Macaron Jr., the wait was more than worth it. Three years after graduating, he didn’t just pass the September 2025 Social Workers Licensure Examination — he became a topnotcher.

Ruben Macaron Jr. secured 8th place in the exams.

It was, indeed, God’s perfect timing.

Ruben, a Carcaranon, shared in an interview with CDN Digital that he had to set aside his dream of becoming a social worker and chose practicality after graduation.

Ruben Macaron Jr. in his graduation photo for Class of 2022. | Contributed photo

“Unahon gyud ang mga mas kinahanglan kaysa sa board exam,” he said, explaining how practicality shaped his decisions early on. (Prioritize the things that are more in important over the board exam.)

He remained steadfast and never lost sight of his goal.

“Anyway, this is not a race. I believe in God’s perfect time—and right now, this is really the perfect time.”

In his gap years

A graduate of the Class of 2022 at St. Theresa’s College of Cebu, Ruben had originally planned to take the board exams immediately. He had always aimed high.

“Topnotcher jud ko, mao na akong goal before,” he said. (I really wanted to be a topnotcher, that was my goal before.)

But life had other plans and out of practicality, he joined the workforce.

To support his family, Ruben pursued a career as a virtual assistant in a foreign company.

“It’s because of financial needs. I needed to be practical,” he said and the job allowed him to contribute financially.

Ruben in action, offering support and guidance in his work. | Contributed photo

Still, his dream never faded and even saying, “I [knew that] once I’m there serving people, there’s no way out,” adding that he wanted to work in the profession once he got the license and will stick in it forever.

When the time came, Ruben informed his company about his decision to finally take the board exam this year. He even filed for a one-week leave to focus on his review.

“The company was supportive, especially if it was for educational purposes,” he said.

Faith and focus

Through it all, one thing anchored him: faith

“First, faith sa akong kaugalingon nga kaya ni nako. Second, naa gyuy mga panahon nga lisod na, diha ko manawag sa Ginoo. Mu-pause ko, musangpit ko sa Iya, mangayo kog wisdom,” he said.

Despite the three-year wait, Ruben said he never felt discouraged by his age or delay because he truly believe that it was truly the time to take and he felt guided by it.

Beyond spiritual grounding, Ruben also practiced self-awareness for his capacity in the review and also a few application of what he learned on being stress management trainer.

“If I feel like eating, I eat. If I feel like playing mobile games, I play. If I feel like sleeping, I sleep,” he said. explaining that not restricting himself allowed him not to be overwhelmed of both the review and in work.

Ruben was far ahead of the reviewers in terms of age but when asked about the idea of age gap he said, “Wala gyud nawala ang akong confidence kay if I have a major test, di gyud ko ganahan naa kos ubos. Somehow, positively mu-work gyud siya.” (I really didn’t lose my confidence because if I have a major test, I don’t want to be low. Somehow, positively, it works.)

He also said that proper management of time is the key above all of this especially for him.

“If di sad ko mu do things outside review, murag ma drain sad siguro ko. Balance lang gyud, proper management lang jud ang key,” he said. (If I don’t do things outside of review, I think I would be drained. It just needs balance, proper management is the key. )

Roots in social work

Ruben’s journey into social work started with opportunity but eventually, it evolved into a passion he never expected.

“I took up Social Work because of the academic scholarship at STC. My sister placed me in STC because she was a scholar as well,” he shared.

He never had Social Work as his targeted program for college. But in his mind, he wanted to take programs for pre-law such as political science, mass communication, and broadcasting.

But never in his mind that he thought he’d be in a path where he would surely belong to.

In his university life, he admitted he wasn’t always the most diligent student.

“Nakasab-an ko before kay tapulan. Naay times late ko mu-pass. Pero ma-manage ra man. I focused on the quality of my output. Chill lang gyud ko before,” he said. (I’ve been scolded before because I was lazy. There were times I would pass late. But I would be able to manage. I focused on the quality of my output. I just chilled before.)

But it was in his leadership roles outside school that he began to take the profession seriously.

Junior Social Workers Association of the Philippines (JSWAP) Officers with Ruben (center) taking one of the lead roles. | Contributed photo

“Naninuod gyud ko didto. (I took it seriously there.) I was representing my school. I had to step up.”

All roads lead to realizations and eventually, he fell in love with the profession.

“Social work is about enhancing the lives of others. Mahimo kang bridge para makatabang sa uban perform sa ilang social roles.”

He emphasized that he had already embraced the profession on the second semester of his freshman year.

What comes after

As of now, Ruben decided to stay with the company that had supported him in this journey and allot more time to give a smooth transition when the time comes that he will finally be in his social work profession.

Glimpse of Ruben’s immersion to the field as a Social Work student. | Contributed photo

“I will not leave diha diha dayon. I would stay pila ka months until naa opportunities, somehow as much as possible smooth lang ang transition,” he said. (I will not leave immediately. I would stay for a couple of months until there will be opportunities, somehow as much as possible, the transition will be smooth. )

Becoming a full-fledged social worker is a thing he will hold onto and once he enters it and he plans to stay to uplift lives and also to live his dream.

Ruben also shares advices to all future board takers.

“Be gentle sa imo kaugalingon. Know your timing, there’s always a best time for you to study. Also, work smart. Find ways to you to work smart.”

One thing he truly held onto, and which he hopes others would also do, is to never forget God. He said, “Above all, sangpit sa Ginoo.” (Call on God.)

This journey to the top isn’t about solely achieving the dream, but also to remind ourselves that there will always be a right time for us.

No matter how long it takes, it surely will always be worth the wait.

Ruben Macaron, now a topnotcher, can attest to that.