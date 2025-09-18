Contractors may face blacklist as infra audit continues in Cebu Province

Cebu Gov. Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro. | Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several contractors may be banned from taking government-funded projects in Cebu province as the Capitol continues reviewing all contracts.

But one project has been ordered to cease and desist as it apparently failed to undergo proper procedures, including a feasibility study.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Wednesday, September 17, announced that they terminated the bulk water project for the town of Alegria after discovering lapses in its implementation.

The P187 million project, which aimed to improve and provide more access to potable water supply, lacked a feasibility study, said Baricuatro.

It also incurred significant delays, with progress stalled at roughly 18.6 percent as of August. Its initial target date for completion was on April 10, 2024 but had been pushed back further to December 30, 2025.

As a result, the Capitol will be rebidding it to a new contractor. Its current contractor, SBK Construction Inc., had been linked to the controversial Discaya couple.

In line with their push for transparency, Baricuatro’s administration decided to audit all province-funded 154 infrastructural projects.

Of this number, 77 had been given the greenlight to proceed while the rest remain under review.

According to Baricuatro, they are also considering to blacklist some contractors should they be proven to have committed anomalies or inefficiencies in implementing government-backed projects.

“Most likely, (we might blacklist them) because we cannot allow them to to do more work in the province with that kind of performance,” said Baricuatro.

