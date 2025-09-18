Pam to rallyists: Air your grievances peacefully

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro | Photo from Cebu Provincial Government

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, the public has the right to protest and air out their grievances against corruption tied to flood control projects.

But she urged them to conduct their rallies here peacefully.

“You are welcome to join for as long as there is no destruction of properties and no violence. I beg or I appeal to the people mag-rally (who will hold a rally), wala lang destruction sa atong properties (just no destruction to our properties),” Baricuatro told reporters during a recent press conference.

Describing the whole flood control mess as a “life-risking betrayal,” the governor shared that she empathized with individuals and groups planning to stage protests, calling for accountability against politicians and government officials.

“It will just be a matter of time that these government officials who are stealing money from the flood control projects, they will be exposed. So, pagbantay mo mga buaya ha mo (watch out you crocodiles),” said Baricuatro.

The infrastructure scandal has prompted a series of protests across the capital Manila in recent weeks, including one involving about 3,000 students at the University of the Philippines campus.

Here in Cebu, cause-oriented groups have also staged several rallies, including those made in front of the offices of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

While most demonstrations so far have largely been small-scale, an annual protest tied to the 1972 declaration of martial law by Marcos’s father is expected to draw large crowds, including in Cebu, on Sunday.

The Philippines has a long history of scandals involving public funds, in which high-ranking politicians found guilty of corruption have typically escaped serious jail time.

The Department of Finance has estimated that the Philippine economy lost up to 118.5 billion pesos ($2 billion) from 2023 to 2025 due to corruption in flood control projects. / with reports from Agence France-Presse

