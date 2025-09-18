Mandaue hit-and-run: Pickup hits street cleaner, husband, 1 dead, 1 hurt

The pickup truck, who crashed into a street cleaner and her husband, along MC Briones St. in Mandaue City is seen fleeing the area at past 4 a.m. in this screen grab from a security camera in the area. | Screen grab from video released by Mandaue City Public Affairs Office

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A man who accompanied his wife, one of the city-paid Clean and Green personnel, while she was cleaning a highway in Mandaue City was killed in a hit-and-run incident early Tuesday morning, September 18.

The victims were identified as 37-year-old Teonie Longos and his wife, 39-year-old Rosal Longos, residents of Barangay Tipolo.

According to the Mandaue City Public Affairs Office, the couple were cleaning the roadside at around 4:00 a.m. when a speeding Nissan Navara pick-up truck struck them.

Responders from the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and an ambulance from Barangay Tipolo quickly arrived and transported the couple to the hospital. Teonie was declared dead on arrival, while Rosal, a city-employed Clean and Green worker, remains in critical condition and was transferred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City.

Authorities clarified that only Rosal was employed under the city’s Clean and Green Program. Her husband had accompanied her during her early morning duty.

The pick-up truck driver fled the scene immediately after the incident. By 6:44 a.m., the suspect’s mother voluntarily surrendered to the Mandaue City Police Office, although her son did not accompany her. Police are continuing the investigation and are preparing to file appropriate charges.

Mandaue CDRRMO officials are reminding motorists to reduce speed during early morning hours, when street cleaners are already at work along major roads.

Assistance for the victims is still being coordinated with the City Social Welfare and Services Office and the Office of the Mayor.

