Enlarged tummy could signal life-threatening aneurysm – experts

(Photo from Google Images)

MANILA – An enlarged tummy is often linked to weight gain, belly fat, bloating, or other digestive problems, but health experts caution that it could also indicate a more serious condition such as abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA).

AAA occurs when the main artery in the abdomen (abdominal aorta), which supplies blood to the lower body, bulges or enlarges.

If the aneurysm becomes too big, it can rupture and cause life-threatening internal bleeding.

READ: Talisay City’s 14th COVID-19 patient dies from complications of brain aneurysm

READ: Brain aneurysm: so hidden, so deadly

READ: A silent killer that affects a million Asians annually

In a public advisory on Wednesday, the Philippine Heart Association said most AAAs develop silently without symptoms, often going undetected until they enlarge or rupture.

Warning signs

However, some warning signs may appear, which include unexplained abdominal enlargement or lump; persistent stomach or back pain; and a pulsating feeling in the abdomen.

The PHA said people with a family history of aneurysms, smokers, and those with high blood pressure or high cholesterol are at greater risk.

Men over 60 years old are up to five times more likely to develop AAA than women, although women with risk factors are not exempt.

The most dangerous complication is rupture, which can cause massive internal bleeding and death within minutes if not treated immediately.

Diagnosis of AAA can be done through a computed tomography (CT) scan aortogram, while treatment options include open surgical repair or endovascular repair, a minimally invasive procedure.

The public is urged to watch out for enlarged tummy with pain and to avoid smoking while maintaining healthy blood pressure level and keeping low-density lipoprotein (LDL) level low.

LDL is also known as bad cholesterol that builds up in the arteries and causes blockages. High LDL is dangerous, as it can lead to heart attack, stroke, or peripheral artery disease.

To lower LDL, avoid foods high in saturated and trans fats, such as pork fat, processed meats, instant noodles, and chips.

Regular exercise, avoiding smoking and alcohol, and taking medicines like statins if prescribed by a doctor can also help manage cholesterol levels.

The Philippines is joining the global observance of AAA Awareness Month this September to highlight the importance of early detection and prevention of this silent but deadly condition. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP