African nabbed at MCIA with P34M worth of shabu hidden in books

A 32-year-old foreigner was arrested at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) after he was caught on Thursday, September 18, with roughly four kilograms of illegal drugs. | NBI -CEBDO Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) intercepted five kilograms of illegal drugs, with an estimated value of P34 million, on Thursday, September 18, leading to the arrest of a 32-year-old South African national.

The suspect was identified as Keith Charles Moore, who arrived in Cebu from South Africa via Hong Kong on Thursday morning.

Enforcers detected the contraband after scanning Moore’s luggage shortly after arrival.

Personnel from the Bureau of Customs (BOC) discovered what looked like methamphetamine, locally known as shabu, stashed inside book decoys.

Moore, however, reportedly denied having any knowledge about the drugs inside his luggage. In an interview with GMA TV’s Balitang Bisdak, he told investigators that a friend just instructed him to deliver the books to Cebu.

