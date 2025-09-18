No Mandaue police test positive in drug screening for two years

Mandaue City Police Office

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has maintained a clean record for the second year in a row, with no personnel testing positive for illegal drugs.

MCPO spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro said mandatory and random drug testing continues to be conducted across all police stations and not just at the headquarters. “So far, for this year, we have not had any personnel test positive.

We conduct mandatory drug testing across our stations, not just at headquarters,” Villaro said. She explained that regular drug testing is part of the Philippine National Police’s internal cleansing program. If a personnel tests positive during the screening, the sample is sent to the national headquarters’ Crime Laboratory for confirmatory testing.

READ: 446 Mandaue policemen passed surprise drug tests – MCPO official

A confirmed positive result would result in disciplinary action, which may include dismissal. The MCPO is targeting 100 percent testing coverage among its personnel.

The office has around 800 members, including a few non-uniformed personnel. While most have already undergone testing, Villaro said a few have yet to be tested this year. Meanwhile, some officers have been tested multiple times due to requirements for firearm license renewal, promotion, or training.

“There’s a big possibility that some personnel have not yet been tested this year, but others have undergone drug testing two or even three times,” she said.

Villaro said this effort is part of the PNP’s intensified anti-drug campaign, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, which also focuses on ensuring the integrity of the police force.

“There were positive cases in previous years, but none last year and so far none this year — this is a sign of improvement,” she added.

Personnel who tested positive in previous years have already been dismissed from service. Drug testing is conducted by the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) laboratory. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP