Jhoernel Tangkay vows to give all for USC while chasing college degree

Jhoernel Vince Tangkay. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors opened their Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball campaign looking like a well-oiled machine, rolling past the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 69-55.

A key figure in that win was returning guard Jhoernel Vince Tangkay, who spent a season with the NCAA’s Letran Knights before coming back to Cebu.

For Tangkay, suiting up again for USC is more than just a basketball move, but a homecoming.

“It’s a blessing to return,” he told CDN Digital.

Tangkay top-scored for the Warriors with 18 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and an assist. But beyond the stat sheet, he’s clear about his bigger goal which is to finish his degree in Cebu.

“I know I missed a year here, but I continued my journey in basketball with my father. Before returning to Cesafi, I spent most of my time prioritizing my studies. I want to graduate here in Cebu,” said Tangkay, the son of well-known cager Hercules “Jojo” Tangkay.

With three years of eligibility left, the 6-foot combo guard envisions forming USC’s own version of a “Big Three” with prolific scorers Kyle Maglinte, now in his second year as a Warrior after the disbandment of the SWU-Phinma Cobras, and veteran shooter James Paolo Gica.

When asked about his role this season, Tangkay said he’s taking the long view.

“My dad told me to concentrate on the game, the opportunity to score will come. Everything will work out eventually. But you also have to make an effort defensively,” he said.

“My coaches told me to stay confident too. In my rookie year in the Cesafi men’s division, I was fresh out of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu. I was still adjusting and learning to be a combo guard. But my mindset remained the same which is to be patient, the shot will come.”

During his residency year, when Cesafi rules kept him sidelined, Tangkay gained valuable experience playing in “Ligang Labas” or “Panalay” tournaments, often alongside his father against seasoned pros.

“That helped a lot of players individually, including me. Playing with my father taught me plenty,” he said.

Now, with a deeper, more experienced roster, Tangkay believes the Warriors are built for a strong run.

“We believe we can go far. Even with our rookies, we also have veterans returning. Whatever happens, we’re one team, one family. We’ll keep improving our performance,” he said in Cebuano.

