Kumong Bol-Anon 22: Shane Gentallan, PMI boxers set for Tagbilaran showdown

L-R: Jericho Acaylar, Datu Adam, Shane Gentallan, Richard Laspona, and Freshler Utrera. | PMI photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The PMI Bohol Boxing Stable is all set for the “Kumong Bol-Anon 22” fight card happening on Saturday, September 20, at the Ubujan Covered Court in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Led by local standout Shane Gentallan, five of PMI’s rising talents will showcase their skills before the hometown crowd in this long-running boxing series.

Gentallan will headline the event against Arvin John Sampaga for the vacant IBF Asia light flyweight title. The two will face off for the first time at Friday’s official weigh-in at the PMI Taloto Campus in Tagbilaran City, at 9 AM.

READ: Gentallan, Sampaga clash for IBF Asia crown in ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 22’

The 27-year-old Boholano enters the ring with a 12-1 record (7 KOs) and a five-fight winning streak since 2023. That run includes capturing the PBF minimumweight title before moving up to light flyweight — a strong comeback after a narrow loss to China’s Dianxing Zhu for the WBC Asian Silver light flyweight belt in Bohol last year.

Sampaga (8-2-1, 3 KOs), also 24, is looking to rebound from a unanimous-decision loss to Roderick Bautista in their December clash for the PBF light flyweight crown in Quezon City.

The undercard will feature four other PMI prospects. Richard Laspona (8-0, 5 KOs) takes on former world title challenger Robert Paradero (19-11-2, 13 KOs) in a 10-round flyweight bout.

PMI will also showcase its unbeaten newcomers that include Camiguin’s Datu Adam (4-0, 2 KOs) battles Jelo Bacalso (6-9-2, 4 KOs), while Boholano Freshler Utrera (3-0, 1 KO) meets Kasty Flores (3-4, 2 KOs).

Rounding out the card is the newly-signed Jericho Acaylar, a former national team standout from Cagayan de Oro, makes his pro debut against the more experienced Joseph Lanat (3-1, 2 KOs).

