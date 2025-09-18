Talisay killing: Car caught on CCTV led to arrest of gun-for-hire member

Police officers of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) of the Talisay City Police Station process the crime scene on September 15 where a dead man, whose hands were tied with a scotch tape and whose head was wrapped in a t-shirt, was found at the side of the road in Barangay Manipis, Talisay City. The dead man also had several gunshot wounds in his body and face. | Paul Lauro #CDNDigital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A rental car caught on one of the security cameras leading to Barangay Manipis in the early morning of September 15 helped police to identify the suspected killers, who shot dead a man and dumped him along the road in the mountain barangay of Talisay City that day.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maila Maramag, Talisay City Police Station chief, said that they also arrested one of five suspects in the killing.

Members of gun-for-hire group

Maramag said during a press briefing today on the Manipis killing, that these people were members of a gun-for-hire group, a (crime) syndicate, and that their possible motives in the killing were drug-related or even there’s a bit of a love triangle there.

READ: Two men found dead in separate shooting incidents in Cebu City, Talisay

“We were able to get CCTV footage … based on it we were able to get the temporary plate (number) of the car that was used,” said Maramag, who is also a lawyer, when asked on how they found out the identities of the suspects.

Rental car

She said, they found out that it was a rental car, and they were able to trace its owner.

She also said that yesterday (Sept. 17), they also learned that a member of the group had again rented the same car in the same company, which she believed they would use again for another crime that day.

READ: Argao: Gun-for-hire group member, cohort nabbed: Guns, shabu seized

After learning that the same person rented the car again, police were able to locate it through its GPS and at past 5 a.m. today, Sept. 18, one of the suspects, a certain Robert was arrested in his home in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

Barangay Quiot, Cebu City killing

She said that the killing was also related to the dead man found in Barangay Quiot in Cebu City, a few hours before another dead man was found in a road in a mountain barangay in Talisay City last Monday.

According to what information they gathered, Maramag said that Robert and his four other cohorts belonged to a gun-for-hire group, which she considered a syndicate because of the way they operate.

She described the modus of the group as: they would pose as police officers or NBI agents as a way to confuse the public and lead the investigation away from them and to the government offices connected to the persons in authority whom they were impersonating.

READ: Police: Man found dead in Cubao hotel; 1 suspect nabbed

P50,000 reward

Aside from that, Talisay Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. also heeded the request of Police Lt. Col. Maramag for the city to put up a reward for information leading to the arrest of the other persons linked to the death of the man killed in Manipis.

Gullas said in an interview with reporters that he would put up P50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the members of this group.

“Nistorya si Maam Maila (Maramag) nako nga duha na ni ka cases nga gibuhat nila dinhi sa city. Naa say cases in other LGUs within the province and Cebu island,” said Gullas.

(Maam Maila (Maramag) told me that these was the second time that this was done here in the city. There were also other cases in other LGUs within the province and Cebu Island.)

“So nihangyo siya nako nga manghatag unta ta og reward for any information para makuha ni, para madakpan ni nga grupo,” he further said.

(So she appealed to me that we will put up a reward for any information so that these group would be arrested.)

He said he would support her on that, and so he would give P50,000 as a reward for any information regarding to the whereabouts of these people.

The mayor was referring to the four other men, whom police had identified as the suspected killers in the Manipis that they were pursuing through a manhunt operation.

Mastermind identified

Police Lt. Col. Maramag, for her part, said that they had already identified the mastermind in the Manipis killing.

She also reiterated that the Manipis killing was also connected to the man found dead in the mountain area of Barangay Quiot, Cebu City.

She, however, said that she did not know of the other developments of the Cebu City killing because she did not know what the Cebu City Police Office was doing in their investigation.

She said that what the Talisay Police Station was doing was having an independent investigation.

Mayor Gullas said in the interview with reporters today that in the Quiot killing in Cebu City, the victim was shot elsewhere and dumped in the mountain area of that Cebu City barangay.

He said that the one in Manipis, Talisay was shot there.

Modus of these people

Police Lt. Col. Maramag said that the modus of these people was to take out other people from another city or another locality, and then they would do it here or dump the body here in Talisay.

She said that the mayor called on these people to not do it or dump the bodies in Talisay.

She said that it was not only disrespectful to the authorities there but also it would put the city in a bad light.

Talisay is one of the component cities of the Province of Cebu and is located to be 10 kilometers south of Cebu City .

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP