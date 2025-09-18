Anti-corruption rally set on Martial Law anniversary in Cebu City

Convenors of PAYONG announced the staging of another indignation rally on Sunday, September 21, 2025. | Photo by Futch Anthony Inso

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – The Panaghiusa sa Yanong Sugbuanon Batok Korapsyon (PAYONG) will stage another round of indignation rally on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 3 p.m., as they continue to express outrage against corruption in the country, specifically the anomalies in flood control projects.

The rally will be held at Fuente Circle in Cebu City.

Edward Ligas, one of the convenors of PAYONG, said they will continue to hold such activities until those responsible for the anomalies are prosecuted and jailed.

PAYONG, a convergence of grassroots organizations, youth groups, the religious sector, business leaders, professionals, workers, and advocates of justice and good governance, was formed to strongly condemn the misuse, overpricing, substandard implementation, and collusion between contractors, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials, and politicians who, they said, have betrayed the public’s trust.

Before the indignation rally, several groups will also stage their own activities.

Bayan Central Visayas Chairperson Jaime Paglinawan said their group will march from Fuente Osmeña to Colon at 8 a.m. prior to the rally.

“And then pagka-hapon, ang iyang assembly diha dapit sa karaang Jollibee, duol sa University of San Carlos, tapad sa simbahan. Diha siya mag-assembly padung sa Fuente Osmeña para sa lain na sab nga route sa anti-corruption protest kuyog na sa PAYONG,” Paglinawan said.

September 21, 2025, marks the 53rd anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law by then-President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Paglinawan also continued to criticize the government for red-tagging their group and labeling them as terrorists.

He likewise criticized the government for implementing dysfunctional flood control projects, which have resulted in continued flooding in Cebu during heavy downpours.

Aside from Paglinawan, Dennis Derige, spokesperson of the Partidong Manggagawa (PM)-Cebu, said they will also stage a protest at the Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) before joining the indignation rally at Osmeña Circle.

Derige added that they are coordinating with religious groups to join the activity.

“Part ni siya sa panawagan sa mga bishop sa kaulohan, sa mga simbahan, sa church, nga mogawas. Mao na nga ongoing ang pakig-istorya namo sa inter-faith nga mokuyog pod sila sa September 21,” Derige said.

He added that the Catholic Church has remained silent on the issue due to the transition of leadership in the Archdiocese of Cebu.

Meanwhile, Ligas expressed gladness over the creation of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

The independent commission is tasked with investigating the anomalies in flood control projects across the country.

In line with this, Ligas said they will file a complaint before the commission against contractors in Cebu allegedly involved in ghost or substandard flood control projects.

He also revealed that the staff of Senator Raffy Tulfo had already contacted him to request a soft copy of documents pertaining to the flood control projects in Cebu.

Earlier, Ligas filed a letter of complaint to several senators, urging the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to also include Cebu’s flood control projects in their investigation.

“So nagpadala napod ta kay duna man kunoy hearing karon, ilang suwayan nga ipakita tong nag-collapse nga project sa Mandaue,” Ligas said.

During the rally, Ligas said they will stage surprises and other gimmicks, including the hanging of effigies of contractors and politicians allegedly involved in the anomalies.

Ligas also reiterated that, except for Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, no other politicians will be invited or allowed to speak during the rally.

He explained that Archival was allowed to speak out of courtesy, being the city’s chief executive.

Archival has also been vocal about his dismay and opposition to infrastructure projects in the city that were either questionable or delayed, which caused significant problems, particularly traffic congestion. /csl

