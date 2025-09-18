Cesafi football hostilities kick off this Sunday at CCSC

One of the highlights during the Cesafi football tournament in 2022. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Football Tournament kicks off this Sunday, September 21, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

Under the supervision of tournament director Francis Ramirez, both the college and high school divisions will follow a double round-robin format. The season is slated to run until December 14, when the championship matches for both divisions are expected to be played.

Sunday’s Cesafi football opener features the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, the longest-reigning Cesafi college football champions, facing the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers at 2 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs will square off with the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors at 9 a.m.

USC dominated last season’s tournament with a historic undefeated run, sweeping all six matches en route to its seventh straight crown. The Panthers, meanwhile, are eager for redemption after narrowly losing to USC, 0-1, in their last meeting.

In the high school division, defending Cesafi football champions and the winningest Cesafi high school team, the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, will begin their title defense on September 28.

They open their campaign against the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs at 8 a.m., followed by a college clash between USC and USJ-R. Later that day, the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons will take on the USPF Panthers at 2 p.m.

