Rose Above the Odds: ArenaPlus Welcomes its Newest Endorser — Derrick Rose

ArenaPlus, the Philippines’ #1 sportsbook, welcomes its newest brand endorser—Derrick Rose.

Want to stay in the game? Follow @arenaplusph and #RoseAboveTheOdds.

Celebrated for his remarkable journey from a young prodigy to one of basketball’s most inspiring figures, Derrick Rose’s story of resilience and triumph continues to motivate sports fans worldwide.

To officially welcome him, ArenaPlus is hosting an exclusive event entitled “Rose Above the Odds”—happening this September 18th. In attendance will be some of the biggest names in Philippine sports, such as ArenaPlus Filipino endorsers Scottie Thompson, RJ Abarrientos, Dani Ravena, and much more. This star-studded event doubles as a press conference and a live podcast where Derrick Rose shares his personal journey of triumph, tribulation and how he #RoseAboveTheOdds.

This Filipino-themed event is a celebration of Derrick Rose’s shared values of excellence, perseverance, and resilience with the Filipinos—because champions don’t play the odds, they rise above them.

And of course, attendees will have the chance to see renowned Filipino athletes and enjoy some courtside action as your favorite basketball look-alikes, Stepping Curry, LeBron James, Pinoy Luka, and ‘not’ Jordan Clarkson, take the court in an exciting exhibition segment. ArenaPlus is ready to serve an all-star experience with limited-edition and Derrick Rose-autographed merchandise, free-flowing food, refreshments, and fun challenges throughout the afternoon.

