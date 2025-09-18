A moonlit celebration: Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu unveils mid-autumn festival offerings

As the golden moon ascends, carrying with it the warmth of timeless traditions and the spirit of togetherness, Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu invites guests to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in paradise with a splendid collection of curated experiences, from relaxing stays and gourmet dining to exquisite mooncakes.

Inspired by its “Moonlit City, Heartfelt Shangri-La” theme, the premier resort offers a festive haven where every moment is a tribute to family, connection, and the profound joy of being surrounded by loved ones. With these carefully prepared collections, the resort aims to be the heartbeat of the celebrations—a destination where heritage is honoured and new memories are born.

Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu: Highlights Under a Golden Moon

Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu has thoughtfully prepared a series of delightful experiences and treasures for the season.

Mid-Autumn Escape at Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu

Create lasting memories with loved ones during a memorable stay at the resort. Guests can secure a 15% discount on the Flexible Rate for a minimum two-night stay in an Ocean Club Room, or a generous 20% off for a two-night stay in a Suite. Both offers include daily breakfast and exclusive access to the Ocean Club Lounge. This special offer is available for bookings and stays from 1 September to 31 October 2025.

Book now: www.bit.ly/MidAutumnEscape

Four Treasures Mooncake Box

Embrace the festival with an elegant Four Treasures Mooncake Box, presented in two stunning colourways: a vibrant red and a gentle baby blue. Each box contains four exquisitely crafted flavours—White Lotus, Red Bean, Custard with Egg Yolk, and Mixed Nuts—perfectly prepared for elegant gifting and sharing. Available from 29 August to 10 October 2025, each set is priced at PHP 4,388 net.

Order now: www.bit.ly/MooncakesbyMAC

Moonlit Flavours at Tea of Spring

Savour the unique flavours of the season with Moonlit Flavours, a Mid-Autumn culinary celebration at the resort’s Cantonese restaurant, Tea of Spring. A selection of speciality à la carte dishes, from the playful Tropical Mid-Autumn Garden to the elegant Moonrise by the Ocean, will be available from 20 September to 6 October 2025, from 12:00PM to 2:30PM for lunch and 6:00PM to 10:00PM for dinner.

Reserve your table now: https://bit.ly/TeaofSpring

Autumn Moonlit High Tea at the Lobby Lounge

Delight in the spirit of the festival with the Autumn Moonlit High Tea. Set in the welcoming Lobby Lounge, this wonderful mix of teas, savouries, and sweets is designed for sharing or quiet festive reflection. The high tea is available from 20 September to 6 October 2025, from 2:00PM to 5:00PM, priced at PHP 2,000++.

Reserve your table now by calling Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu Restaurant Reservations at (63 32) 231 0288 extension 68224, or email [email protected].

Mid-Autumn Mooncake Booth

For ease of purchase, the resort’s Mooncake Booth at its Main Lobby will be open daily from 10:00AM to 6:00PM until 10 October 2025. Guests can order and collect their mooncakes directly at the booth, with payments accepted via cash, debit card, or credit card. Advance orders are welcome.

Join Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu in celebrating the moon, the traditions, and the connections that make life truly magical. For more information, please call (63 32) 231 0288 or email [email protected]. You may also visit https://www.shangri-la.com/mactan.