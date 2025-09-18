PhALGA backs Magna Carta for Local Government Accountants

The Philippine Association of Local Government Accountants (PhALGA) in the Visayas has expressed their support for the passage of the proposed Magna Carta for Local Government Accountants. Photo: Futch Anthony Inso

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Philippine Association of Local Government Accountants (PhALGA) has expressed its full and unwavering support for the passage of the proposed Magna Carta for Local Government Accountants, principally authored and filed by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go.

PhALGA underscored that the proposed Magna Carta is a long-overdue recognition of the critical role local government accountants play in promoting fiscal discipline, transparency, and accountability in the delivery of public service.

The proposed Magna Carta was first introduced but failed to pass in the 19th Congress. Senator Go refiled the bill in the 20th Congress.READ: DILG urges accountants to take stand against corruption

The association noted that government accountants serve as guardians of public funds, often carrying heavy responsibilities and pressures while ensuring compliance with laws and regulations.

Through the Magna Carta, PhALGA believes that accountants in local government units will be better equipped, motivated, and protected, allowing them to carry out their duties with greater efficiency and integrity.

The association further emphasized that the measure is not only for the welfare of accountants but also for the advancement of good governance and the strengthening of local institutions.

“This Magna Carta is not only a victory for accountants, but also for every Filipino who deserves accountable, transparent, and people-centered governance,” PhALGA President Ledenia A. Flores said.

“By supporting our accountants, we are ultimately strengthening the foundations of public service,” added Arlene Rio S. Villar, Focal Person and Past President of PhALGA.

PhALGA called on fellow public servants, legislators, and stakeholders to support Senator Bong Go’s bill, stressing that its passage will be a milestone in ensuring that those who safeguard the nation’s resources are given the recognition, protection, and support they rightfully deserve.

On Thursday, PhALGA held a special assembly at the Waterfront Hotel and Casino and IEC Convention Center in Cebu City, attended by around 12,000 local government accountants from across the Visayas.

ALSO READ: Bong Go lauds approval of Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP