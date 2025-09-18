BJ Murillo confident in Cheetahs’ Final Four bid despite tougher Cesafi season

BJ Murillo gives instructions during a timeout. | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — BJ Murillo remains optimistic about how his Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs will perform in the longer and tougher Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament.

The Cheetahs are coming off a nail-biting 76-74 victory over the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars on Sunday.

Murillo, who has handled the team since Benedicto joined Cesafi in 2023, said he is looking forward to this season’s double-round-robin format, which he finds both exciting and challenging.

“Nindot ni nga season, ang naka-challenging lang karon, nagpalig-on gyud ang mga teams karon. Kami kay wala mi na recruit daghan, gamay ra. Hopefully makasugakod mi ani nga taas-taas nga season,” Murillo said.

(This is a good season, but the challenge now is that the teams have really strengthened. We didn’t recruit many players, just a few. Hopefully, we can endure this long season.)

Still, he wants his players to maintain full focus after nearly squandering their lead against a rookie-laden USJ-R squad. The Cheetahs trailed by as many as 14 points before Serge Gabines sealed the win with a putback and an and-one to complete the game-winning three-point play.

“Ako sila giingnan think positive lang gyud ta permanente. Gilubong naman gyud ta, one at a time lang gyud ta. Mo-depensa ta ug mo-score ta. Salig lang sa sistema nato ug salig sa teammate,” Murillo added.

(I told them to always stay positive. Even when we were already down, we just had to take it one step at a time. We defend, we score. Just trust our system and trust your teammates.)

He admitted their poor start nearly cost them the game.

“Bati kaayo mi ug starting, gigil kaayo mi, bisan veteran players na ni sila. Bati gyud among duwa—poor shots, walay passing, individual attacks. Mao to pag second half ako sila giingnan duwa mo as a team. Ang USJ-R willing mo depensa, di mo makaduwa ana. Hopefully ang remaining games nato, focused na ang mga bata. Depensa gyud first, ug kadtong na stop na nila, nakuha na namo.”

(We had a really bad start, we were too eager, even if these are already veteran players. Our play was bad—poor shots, no passing, just individual attacks. That’s why in the second half, I told them to play as a team. USJ-R was willing to defend, and you can’t win like that. Hopefully, in our remaining games, the boys will stay focused. Defense first, and once we got those stops, that’s when we were able to take control.)

When asked about matching their Final Four finish last season, Murillo was cautious.

“In God’s time, anha nato mahibaw-an makasulod ba mi sa Final Four,” he said.

(In God’s time, we will know if we can make it to the Final Four.)

Benedicto faces another test on Sunday at 5 p.m. against the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U), which pushed last season’s runners-up, the UC Webmasters, to the limit before bowing, 63-74, in their opener. The Cheetahs then take on the Webmasters on September 27.

