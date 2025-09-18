UCLM Webmasters open Cesafi Juniors campaign with statement win over USJ-R
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters launched their Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball campaign with an impressive 63-53 victory over the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars on Thursday, September 18, at the Cebu Coliseum.
Coming off a year in which they missed the Final Four, the Webmasters fielded a rookie-laden lineup under veteran coach Calib Gawangon. Despite the youthful roster, it was the more seasoned Wade Adam Luche who set the tone, finishing with a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double along with three assists. Noel Lingoste and Rafael Calo added 10 points apiece.
Lingoste also tallied five assists, two rebounds, and a steal, while Calo contributed four rebounds, four steals, two assists, and a block. Yancy Montealto chipped in eight points and 10 rebounds.
For USJ-R, Krstc Da Silva led the way with 12 points, nine rebounds, two steals, and two assists, while Brent Jandy Yanong posted nine points, eight rebounds, three assists, and a steal.
After a shaky first half marked by 12 lead changes and four ties, UCLM seized control and built a 56-41 cushion—their largest lead of the game.
The Webmasters outperformed USJ-R in nearly every statistical category: 20-12 off turnovers, 40-30 inside the paint, and 22-14 on fast-break points.
The loss dropped USJ-R to 1-1. UCLM returns to action on September 27 against the CIT-U Wildkittens, while USJ-R will face last season’s fellow finalists and reigning champions, the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles, on September 21.
