Aumentado urges Carmen LGU to reconsider Chocolate Hills entrance fee hike

Travelers marvel at the Chocolate Hills in Carmen town, the province’s tourism signature. PHOTO BY LEO UDTOHAN / INQUIRER VISAYAS

TAGBILARAN CITY — Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado has urged the municipal government of Carmen to defer its plan to raise entrance fees at the world-renowned Chocolate Hills Complex, after receiving complaints from tourists and local residents.

“We are asking the [local government unit] of Carmen to maintain the status quo on its plan to raise the entrance fee at the Chocolate Hills,” Aumentado said, stressing that the hills are not only a municipal attraction but also a national treasure and a global tourism brand for both Bohol and the Philippines.

Aumentado assured that the provincial government is open to dialogue with Carmen officials to explore alternative revenue sources and joint management schemes that would allow the municipality to benefit economically without discouraging tourists with abrupt fee hikes.

The move comes as many visitors and residents expressed dismay over the sudden increase.

Some warned that higher entrance fees could affect Bohol’s competitiveness as a tourism destination.

Under Municipal Ordinance No. 27, Series of 2023, the new rates will take effect on October 1, 2025.

Adult visitors from outside Bohol will be charged P150, while Bohol residents will pay P75. Children aged 6 to 12 will be charged P75 for non-Bohol visitors and P25 for residents. Entrance for children five years old and below will remain free.

Mayor Conchita Toribio-Delos Reyes defended the increase, saying it will generate funds to sustain municipal programs, finance rehabilitation and improvement works at the Chocolate Hills Complex, and improve services for tourists.

She added that the municipal government is coordinating with travel and tour agencies to adjust their packages, assuring that bookings made before October 1 will still be honored.

Declared a national geological monument in 1988, the Chocolate Hills consist of more than 1,268 cone-shaped limestone hills, with the largest concentration in Carmen.

During the dry season, the hills turn brown, resembling rows of chocolate mounds—cementing their place as Bohol’s most iconic natural wonder and one of the Philippines’ most famous landmarks. /gsg

