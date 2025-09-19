UV holds off USPF comeback to open title-retention bid

UV’s Ivan Clark Alsola posts up while defended by John Miguel Maglasang (dark jersey). | Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers opened four-peat quest in the Cesafi men’s basketball crown with a gritty 74-70 win over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers in the Cesafi Season 25 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, September 18, at the Cebu Coliseum.

What looked like a routine opener for the reigning three-time champions turned into a bruising showdown. The retooled Panthers, coached by Paul Alelu Flores, drew extra inspiration from nine-time PBA champion and two-time Finals MVP Arwind Santos, who served as a one-game assistant coach.

UV’s championship pedigree ultimately carried the day. The Green Lancers led wire-to-wire but had to survive a furious late charge to protect their lead.

The defending champs sprinted to a 38-25 advantage at halftime and were still up 71-61 with 3:10 remaining. That’s when USPF mounted a final push, stringing together a 9-0 run behind Peter John Peteros and newcomers Keaton Clyde Taburnal and Paolo Dalumpines to trim the deficit to a single possession.

But with the game hanging in the balance, former Finals MVP Kent Ivo Salarda hit one of two free throws in the dying seconds to make it a two-possession game and seal the win.

Ivan Clark Alsola led UV with 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. AJ Sacayan added 12, while reigning Finals MVP Raul Gentallan chipped in nine. Salarda finished with eight points and seven boards, while transferee Karl Hyden Cabulao, a former USJ-R Jaguar, contributed eight points and seven rebounds.

Taburnal paced USPF with 15 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Peteros and Dalumpines added 12 apiece.

UV flexed its size advantage inside, outscoring USPF 36-26 in the paint and edging the Panthers 15-11 in transition points. USPF countered by turning UV’s miscues into 22 points and getting 39 points from its bench.

Next up, the Green Lancers face another test against the USJ-R Jaguars on September 20 at 5 p.m. The Panthers return to action September 21, Sunday, against UP Cebu Fighting Maroons.

