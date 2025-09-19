Happy Cebuanos: Tom O. starts with single mothers to keep ball rolling

Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña | Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU City, Philippines — A community where single mothers end their night shifts to find hot meals waiting, laundry done, and children cared for. Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña shares the vision behind his newly unveiled program.

Osmeña, in an interview with CDN Digital on Wednesday, September 17, described the initiative as a social experiment aimed at easing, even if only slightly, the struggles single mothers face in balancing work and family life.

He went on to describe how many single mothers, even with qualifications, remain unable to enter the workforce.

“Single mothers are economically non-productive because they cannot work properly since they have to be with their baby,” he said.

He painted a picture of the everyday struggles these women face, of which many of them rely on their parents for support or turn to small ventures just to scrape by.

“Usahay they just stay with their parents, you know. Usahay mag-open sila gagmay na tindahan sa ubos noh, para makakwarta sila’g 500 pesos a day,” he said.

(Sometimes, they just stay with their parents, you know. Sometimes, they open a small store below (their homes) so that they can earn P500 a day.)

Helping them, he explained, would be the central purpose of the experiment.

“I really want, I really want to help them,” Osmeña said.

Job opportunity for single moms

The plan, as Osmeña sees it, begins with employment. And for him, the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry is an untapped opportunity.

“Call centers are looking for intelligent people, and they’re short of intelligent people, so much so that the basic salaries now are P25,000 starting, and still not enough,” he said.

To make the system work, Osmeña said they would begin with one company.

“I need to get one call center. Only one, because it’s very hard to coordinate with two or more. Now we found one already, who will hire 40 single mothers,” he said, referring to Azpired Inc, a Cebu-based privately owned call center.

He also explained the reason behind why forty (40). He said that number was chosen not by chance, but because that’s the capacity of one bus to bring them to and from work.

“It’s not rocket science. They will all work at the same shift, the same company, and go home at the same time. That’s very easy to manage,” he added.

The partnered BPO firm is now interviewing applicants. “We already have 1,000 applicants,” Osmeña said.

A communal home

To support the single mothers, Osmeña said the city is preparing land in Barangay Apas, Cebu City, near Country Mall.

“We are going to build a boarding house for this purpose,” Osmeña said.

“When they come home from work, all the meals are cooked because there would only be one kitchen, one big dining room,” he added, explaining it’s a one big family setup.

He also said the dorm would have separate spaces for boys, girls, and the single mothers.

“Not only is their food cooked, their laundry is done and the children are fed. They will have their caretakers, they will have their playroom,” Osmeña added.

While the program would be subsidized at the start, he emphasized that residents would eventually take on the costs themselves.

“But they will pay for it eventually. At first we’ll have to subsidize it because we’ll change things around,” he said.

Inspired by the Kibbutz system

Osmeña said the idea drew inspiration from Israel’s Kibbutz system, where refugees in the early 20th century formed collective communities through trial and error.

Back then, he recalled, they had no clear guarantees, only the support of advisors and volunteers who came from across the country to study and help.

“We’re going to do the same thing,” Osmeña said.

“We’re going to build one, and we’re going to change things around. Because nothing is perfect. You know, we’re new at this,” he added.

The program, Osmeña stressed, would welcome outside input.

Experts and even the public will be invited to observe and share suggestions. Restaurants, for example, may be tapped to offer recipes and teach the mothers how to prepare meals.

“And we just keep changing things around,” he said.

Trial and error

For Osmeña, the project is not meant to be perfect from the start. Instead, he sees it as a laboratory, a place to test, fail, and improve until the right model emerges.

“To me, it’s exciting. But it’s risky, yes,” he said.

“I don’t know, we will just try. If it fails, it fails. What can I do? But I don’t intend to fail,” he continued.

The first housing complex will be called Generation 1 which will be a pilot version that will house the initial 40 single mothers and their children.

Once feedback is gathered, he said adjustments will be made, from the layout of kitchens and bathrooms to the arrangement of bedrooms. Then, a second complex will be built, improved with lessons from the first.

“After we make a better Gen 2, we will demolish Gen 1. And then we keep on repeating the process until we arrive at something really sustainable,” Osmeña explained.

The residents themselves will play a key role. Mothers will be asked what works and what doesn’t. If a kitchen proves too small or a bathroom setup is inconvenient, those flaws will be corrected in the next version.

Stage zero

For now, the project remains at what Osmeña calls “preschool.”

“Zero. Preschool pa lang (It is just preschool for now),” he said.

“But right now we have the company that’s interested, okay. We have the land, okay. We’re ready to get started. We’re recruiting already, interviewing, because when we interview them, they’re influencing the design,” he explained.

Osmeña admitted the timeline is uncertain.

“I don’t know. We have never done this before. We’re getting into a gray area, so I really don’t know. Maybe one year, maybe 10 years, I don’t know,” he said.

“But we’re going to start now, okay. We’re not going to wait 10 years and then start. We’re starting now. And then we want to see the reaction,” he stressed.

Orientation and next steps

The program officially kicks off with an orientation on September 24 at 8 a.m. in the Cebu City Hall Lobby, where the first batch of mothers will be introduced to their new roles and environment.

While the details of the training would fall on the company’s side, Osmeña said the city would keep the process open to public observation.

“You can listen. If you want to join, this is very transparent. As a matter of fact, we want everyone to watch,” he said.

Funding

Osmeña said the project would stand on a mix of city resources and outside support.

The land in Barangay Apas belongs to the city, while construction and daily operations will partly rely on internal labor and sponsorships. This is in collaboration with the call center firm and the city’s Department of Manpower Development and Placement (DMDP).

“The land is the city, okay. And what we can use internally in the city, our labor, we will use. And then if we need to buy materials, we will buy materials,” he said.

Risk and hope

To Osmeña, the effort is worth the risk. “It’s what I call exploratory. We’re getting into a very risky area. That’s okay, we have to try,” he said.

He said the ultimate goal is to see “happy Cebuanos.”

“I want people to believe that something’s happening. That we can do something instead of waiting for some president to say, ‘We will give you this, we will give you that,’” Osmeña said.

If successful, the model won’t be limited to single mothers.

Osmeña envisions future expansions that could include single fathers, young couples, and other groups who also struggle to balance work and family.

