Cesafi Season 25: Four games light up Saturday schedule

UC Webmasters’ assistant coach Calib Gawangon giving instruction to his team during a timeout. | CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After dispatching the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Wildcats earlier this week, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters return to action in the Cesafi Season 25 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday, September 25, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Webmasters, last season’s runners-up, opened their campaign with a 74-63 victory over a revamped CIT-U squad on Tuesday.

Assistant coach Calib Gawangon will again call the shots with head coach Kern Sesante still abroad attending an important event for his lawyering profession. Sesante is expected to rejoin the team in their third game of the double round-robin season.

UC takes on the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, who also launched their season with an impressive 69-55 win over the UP Cebu Fighting Maroons last Sunday, September 14.

Leading the Webmasters is Ricofer Sordilla, the “Player of the Game” in their win over the Wildcats, supported by a solid cast of returnees such as Charles Libatog, Luther Leonard, John Carl Angelio, Jepherson Nonol, and Danie Boy Lapiz.

USC, meanwhile, will rely on Jhoernel Vince Tangkay — who fired 18 points against UP Cebu alongside fellow scorers Kyle Maglinte and James Paolo Gica. Tip-off is set at 3:30 p.m.

In the day’s other college matchup, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers face the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars at 5 p.m. The defending champions opened their title defense with a hard-fought 74-70 win over the USPF Panthers on Thursday night.

High school games also fill Saturday’s slate with the UC Baby Webmasters meet the CIT-U Wildkittens at 2 p.m. The first game features the UV Baby Lancers against the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors at 12:30 PM.

