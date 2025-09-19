Bohol drug-bust: Couple nabbed in Dauis, P3.4M shabu seized

A couple was arrested in Dauis, Bohol, on Wednesday evening, September 17 during a buy-bust operation. | Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Bohol arrested a couple and seized over P3.4 million worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Dao, Dauis, Bohol, on Wednesday evening, September 17.

Authorities identified the suspects as alias “Gabriel,” 30, a boatman, and his live-in partner alias “Marilyn,” 39, a massage therapist, both residents of the same barangay.

The operation, carried out by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol in coordination with the Bohol Police Provincial Office, Dauis Municipal Police Station, and the PNP Maritime Police, was launched at around 6:38 p.m. in Purok 3, Barangay Dao, following a week-long case buildup based on a tip from a confidential informant.

‘Newly identified drug personalities’

Operatives said the couple, considered as newly identified drug personalities, were placed under surveillance after information surfaced that they had been disposing of at least a kilo of shabu monthly in Bohol.

During the operation, agents confiscated 22 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 510 grams with an estimated value of P3,468,000.

Also seized were the buy-bust money, a mobile phone believed to contain drug transaction records, and packaging materials.

The suspects were immediately placed under custody and are now detained at Dauis Municipal Police Station facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The confiscated drugs were turned over to the PNP Bohol Forensic Unit for laboratory examination and proper disposition.

Anti-drug operations in drug-cleared barangays

PDEA-7 Regional Director Joel B. Plaza noted that the operation was significant as it took place in Barangay Dao, a barangay earlier declared drug-cleared.

He stressed that sustained anti-drug operations in such areas were vital to the Barangay Drug Clearing Program (BDCP) to prevent newly emerging drug personalities from regaining a foothold.

Under the law, the sale of dangerous drugs, regardless of quantity, carries the maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.

