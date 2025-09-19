Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts La Union

MANILA – A magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolted La Union early Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic quake struck 49 km. northwest of the municipality of Luna at 3:52 a.m.

It was 17 km. deep.

READ: Strong earthquake hits Russia Far East, tsunami alert issued, lifted

Intensity V was felt in Luna, and Intensity IV in Villasis, Pangasinan.

Intensity III was reported in Baguio City.

Phivolcs, meanwhile, recorded the following instrumental intensities:

READ: EXPLAINER: Earthquake terms you need to know

Intensity III – Bolinao and Bani, Pangasinan; Sinait and City of Vigan, Ilocos Sur; and Bontoc, Mountain Province;

Intensity II – City of Laoag, Ilocos Norte; Candon and Narvacan, Ilocos Sur; Bangar, La Union; and City of Dagupan, Urdaneta and Lingayen, Pangasinan;

READ: Magnitude 3.3 earthquake hits Batangas town

Intensity I – Dinalupihan and Orani, Bataan; City of Baguio; Obando and Calumpit, Bulacan; Claveria, Cagayan; San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte; Tagudin, Ilocos Sur; City of Malabon; Guagua, Pampanga; Umingan and Sison, Pangasinan; Ramos and Bamban, Tarlac; and Subic, Iba, Masinloc, San Marcelino, and Cabangan, Zambales.

Reported intensity is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports by people who felt the earthquake.

Instrumental intensity, on the other hand, is measured using the intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

Meanwhile, Phivolcs said damage is not expected, but aftershocks are possible. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP