Argao Rapid Open Chess Tour unwraps this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some of Cebu’s top chess players are heading south to Argao for the 2025 Argao Rapid Open Chess Tour, set for September 20–21 at the Argao Sports Complex and the Municipal Training Center.

Organized by the Cebu School of Chess and the Argao Chess Club, the event offers cash prizes up to 15th place, ensuring a strong field of competitors.

Among the top names expected to see action are International Masters Kim Steven Yap and Rico Mascarinas of the Toledo Xignex Trojans, along with National Master Rommel Ganzon. They’ll be joined by Woman FIDE Master Cherry Ann Mejia, National Masters Giovanni Mejia, and Elmer Sumngat of Bohol, according to FIDE Arbiter Kevin Yap.

“We’re hoping to draw players not only from Cebu but also from neighboring islands,” Yap said.

He added that the event is open to all titled players — from National Masters to Grandmasters, including women’s titles — and that the host would be providing free accommodations for participants.

The tournament will follow a nine-round Swiss system using FIDE Rapid laws, with a 15-minute time control.

Registration is free for Argao-based players. The fee is P500 for regular participants and P300 for women, children, persons with disabilities, and seniors.

The champion will pocket P25,000 and a trophy. The runner-up will earn P20,000, while the third placer will take home P10,000. Cash prizes will also be awarded from fourth to 15th place, with special prizes for the top three Argao-based players as well as the top senior, PWD, lady, under-17, and under-12 participants.

