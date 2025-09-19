LTO suspends driver’s license of DPWH exec over abusive behavior

SUSPENDED. The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announces on Friday (Sept. 19, 2025) the suspension of the driver’s license of a Department of Public Works and Highways official for alleged abusive behavior against a subdivision security guard. (Infographics courtesy of LTO)

MANILA – The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has suspended the driver’s license of a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) official for alleged abusive behavior against a subdivision security guard.

LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II, said a show-cause order (SCO) had already been issued against the DPWH official, a lawyer who had been sacked by former Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary and now DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon.

“We already placed his driver’s license under 90-day preventive suspension, or until such time that the investigation into this case is done,” Mendoza said as quoted in a news release Friday.

Mendoza said the LTO action, under the guidance of Acting DOTr Secretary Giovanni Lopez, is in line with the instruction of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for government workers to behave properly and act as a real public servant.

“He was also directed to immediately surrender his driver’s license on or before the scheduled hearing on Sept. 23,” he added.

The issuance of the SCO stemmed from the complaint of the security guard who said that he was cursed at him after the DPWH official was denied entry in a subdivision on Aug. 9.The DPWH official left but later returned and had the security guard arrested by policemen.

In the SCO signed by LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division chief Renante Melitante, the dismissed DPWH official was asked to explain why his driver’s license should not be revoked for being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

“Failure to appear and submit the sworn comments/explanations as required shall be construed by this Office as a waiver of your rights to be heard, and the case shall be decided based on the evidence at hand,” the SCO read. (PR)

