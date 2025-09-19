Anti-corruption protests: Cebu City police on full alert

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) personnel | CDN Photo/ Emmariel Ares

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has placed its entire force on full alert ahead of the series of anti-corruption protests this Sunday, September 21, suspending personnel leaves to ensure maximum police presence across the city.

In an interview with CDN Digital on Friday, September 19, Police Captain Charisma Gonzales, spokesperson of CCPO, confirmed that since Sunday, September 14, the entire Cebu City police force has been placed under full alert status, requiring 100% attendance of personnel.

Leaves have also been suspended except for emergencies. Officers from neighboring cities like Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu are also on standby.

“Currently, since September 14 naka-full alert status ta. So 100% ang mga personnel, they are required to be present. So, gipang-suspend usa ang mga leave except sa mga emergency jud. So, tanan nga mga personnel sa Cebu City Police Office even sa Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, on stand by na sila. So, 100% ang atoang deployment even as early as Saturday,” Gonzales said.

Traffic management plans

The heightened security posture comes amid preparations for the protest, although authorities said final directives on road closures are still being discussed.

Coordination with the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is ongoing, with the possibility of providing alternate routes instead of full closures to manage traffic congestion.

“Heavily armed” personnel?

Although police officers assigned to field duties typically carry short or long firearms, the CCPO clarified that Sunday’s deployment will not be “heavily armed.”

Gonzales explained that while Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) personnel will not carry firearms, other units such as patrol officers and SWAT will remain armed in line with their standard uniform.

“So kaning mga armed, kaning dili labot sa CDM contingent. Dili raman gud ta mag-focus ra sa rally, continuous raman gihapon ang duty sa mga personnel sa ilahang day-to-day nga activity. So, regardless kung naa’y rally or wala, ang mga police, naa jud na sila’y dala nga ilahang short arms or long arms,” she said.

Critical areas

Authorities are also reviewing past rally locations, identifying possible critical areas such as Plaza Independencia, Downtown Colon, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cebu City District Engineering Office near Pier 3, and the Police Regional Office 7, though no final deployment points have been set.

Despite the heavy preparations, Gonzales emphasized that rallies in Cebu City have generally remained peaceful.

However, she cautioned anti-corruption protests participants against possible disruptions if outside groups join.

“As history, dili man jud ingon ana ka mga erratic ang mga rallies pero still, we are on guard jud diri kay wala man gud ta kabalo if unsa’y mga actions especially kung masudlan or masagolan og laing grupo,” she said.

CCPO also urged demonstrators to express their sentiments peacefully and avoid violence.

As of today, the CCPO confirmed that they have not received a report of a rally permit issued by the Cebu City government.

