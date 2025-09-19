New Mandaue City College, CTU-Mandaue campuses to be built in Looc

This is an artist’s sketch of the planned new Mandaue City College building to be constructed at Norkis Park in Barangay Looc this city.| Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano Facebook Page

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The permanent campuses of Mandaue City College (MCC) and Cebu Technological University (CTU) Mandaue Campus will both be constructed in Norkis Park, Barangay Looc, Mandaue City.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano announced that the construction of the new MCC campus at Norkis Park is set to begin next year.

Ouano said that Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon had pledged P150 million for the construction of the seven story Mandaue City College (MCC) campus, along with another P150 million for the proposed city hospital.

This amount may increase, especially following budget cuts to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for flood control. The Congresswoman’s efforts to reallocate a portion of those funds could potentially boost her pledge for both the MCC campus and the city hospital.

Support of senators sought

Separately, Mayor Ouano has also sought the support of senators to help fund his administration’s flagship infrastructure projects, including the MCC campus and the modern city hospital. He clarified, however, that while they had formally requested assistance, they are not putting pressure on the senators.

“Ang ako target, first quarter or second quarter, makahinay-hinay na ta og sugod sa atoang construction,” said Ouano.

New MCC budget campus

The pegged budget for the new MCC campus is nearly P700 million, while the city hospital is estimated to cost between P800 million and P1 billion.

Ouano said he would want the facilities to be usable even before the entire structure would be completed.

He said that once the first few floors would be finished, students should be allowed to begin using the classrooms while construction would continue on the upper floors.

The same phased approach will be applied to the hospital, similar to the implementation at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, where patients were accommodated even before full completion.

Where the schools would be built?

Lawyer Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on, city administrator, confirmed that the MCC campus would be built within Norkis Park.

Adjacent to it, a space will be allocated for the CTU Engineering Department. Malig-on said that the city had offered the space, and it might be under a usufruct agreement.

He also said that a meeting with the CTU president took place in June, prior to Mayor Jonkie’s assumption of office in July.

“There is already an agreement with CTU leadership. The remaining question is whether they can begin construction by next year, since the funding will come from their end,” Malig-on said.

He also pointed out that CTU’s charter includes establishing a campus in Mandaue City, although this provision has yet to be fully implemented. The CTU Mandaue campus will cater primarily to engineering programs, while MCC will continue offering other courses next door.

Educational opportunities

Student admissions at CTU will depend on the number of available slots. However, both city officials anticipate expanded educational opportunities with the development of the new campuses. Even MCC’s move alone is projected to double its current student capacity.

MCC currently serves around 2,200 students. With the new campus, the number of enrollees could potentially double, though not immediately, as the city will still need to hire additional faculty to meet the increased demand.

“Mas daghan ba ang ma-open nga opportunities. Sa MCC lang daan giproject na nga mo-double ang maaccommodate than sa current. Can you just imagine the opportunities?,” said Malig-on.

(There will be many opportunities that will be opened. In the MCC alone, it has been projected that it could accommodate double than the current (school population). Can you just imagine the opportunities?)

Norkis Park, new MCC courses

The Norkis Park location is seen as highly strategic—centrally located, close to City Hall, accessible to the public, and considered a safe area.

Ouano noted that for a long time, MCC had no permanent campus and had been operating out of borrowed facilities at the sports complex.

With the establishment of a permanent campus, MCC will also be in a position to offer new courses in the future.

Once MCC vacates its current location within the sports complex compound, the city is planning to convert the area into a larger city library.

The space has available parking and bike-friendly features, making it more accessible and user-friendly. The current city library is housed in the Rizal-Bonifacio Memorial Building, a heritage site where renovation work is limited due to preservation guidelines.

