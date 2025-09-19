Talisay mayor offers P50K reward for arrest of Manipis killing suspects

Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas.| file photo Talisay PIO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. has offered a P50,000 bounty for information that would lead to the arrest of the other four suspects in the September 15 Manipis killing.

Gullas noted that the killing has placed Talisay City in a negative light despite the crime not occurring in the city itself.

“Tan-awn lang gyud nato kinsa’y nagbuhat niani kay dili siya pwede. It gives a bad look to the city. Especially nga ang krimen, wala nahitabo diri,” the mayor said.

In an interview with CDN Digital on Friday, September 19, Police Lieutenant Colonel Maila Maramag of the Talisay City Police, echoed the Mayor’s sentiment saying that the cash incentive was granted at her request as the local government seeks to prevent similar violent crimes from being carried out within the city.

READ: Talisay killing: Car caught on CCTV led to arrest of gun-for-hire member

“Tungod sa alarming ang panghitabo, our Mayor doesn’t want anything like that to happen again here in Talisay. Especially in situations wherein it was not mga Talisaynon ang involved and it will create confusion and at the same time maka-affect sa peace and order and safety sa atoang mga constituents,” she said.

Maramag also confirmed that police already know the identities of the fugitives and are now waiting for the issuance of arrest warrants to proceed with further operations.

1 out of 5 suspects arrested

During a press briefing on Thursday, September 18, Maramag confirmed that one of the suspects, identified only as “Robert,” was arrested in his home in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, at past 5 a.m. on the same day following a hot pursuit operation.

His capture was made possible after police tracked a rental car caught on CCTV near the crime scene and traced it through its GPS system.

The same vehicle had been rented again by the group the following day, which led operatives to Robert’s location.

Despite the arrest, four suspects remain at large, including the alleged mastermind.

Investigators believe the group’s modus involves posing as law enforcement operatives to abduct and kill their targets.

She also described the suspects as organized criminals who primarily operate as gun-for-hire but also resort to robbery when in need of money.

The Manipis case is also believed to be connected to the killing of another man found dead in Barangay Quiot Pardo, Cebu City, just hours before the Talisay incident.

Maramag noted that in many cases, the suspects brought victims from other areas and dumped their bodies in Talisay, a move she called “disrespectful” to the city and its residents.

As of this writing, authorities continue to urge the public to provide information that could lead to the suspects’ capture. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP