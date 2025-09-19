Flood control projects: Ombudsman suspends 16 DPWH personnel

Acting Ombudsman Dante F. Vargas orders the preventive suspension of 16 DPWH personnel on Thursday, September 18, 2025, over alleged ghost flood control projects in Bulacan worth P389.6 million. —FILE PHOTO FROM OMBUDSMAN PHILIPPINES/FACEBOOK

MANILA, Philippines – The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the preventive suspension of 16 personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office over alleged ghost flood control projects worth P389.6 million.

The suspension was issued by Acting Ombudsman Dante F. Vargas, effective Thursday, September 18, to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

This comes after DPWH chief Vince Dizon filed criminal complaints against several DPWH personnel and Commission on Audit (COA) Chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba endorsed additional fraud audit reports connected to flood control projects in the municipalities of Plaridel, Pandi, and Bocaue.

“The flood control projects in question are being tagged as ghost or graft-ridden projects, either through the lack of necessary supporting documents, non-existence of any civil works, discrepancies in the pinpointed location, and even flawed approved bid plans. The said projects have been allocated a total cost of P389.6 million,” the Ombudsman said in a statement on Friday.

“The suspension order was issued to prevent the personnel concerned from exerting influence over the ongoing investigation, as well as to safeguard public records and ensure that accountability measures can proceed without obstruction,” it added.

Also on Friday, the DPWH issued a memorandum to implement the preventive suspension against the 16 personnel from Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office. They are:

Construction Section Chief John Michael E. Ramos

Planning and Design Section Chief Ernesto C. Galang

Maintenance Section OIC-Chief Lorenzo A. Pagtalunan

Quality Section Chief Norberto L. Santos

Maintenance Section OIC-Chief Jaime R. Hernandez

Administrative Section Chief Floralyn Y. Simbulan

Budget Unit Head Roberto A. Roque

Procurement Unit Head Benedict J. Matawaran

Cashier II Christina Mae D. Pineda

Project Engineer Paul Jayson F. Duya

Project Engineer Merg Jaron C. Laus

Project Engineer Lemuel Ephraim C. Roque

Project Engineer Arjay S. Domasig

Project Engineer John Carlo C. Rivera

Project Engineer John Benex S. Francisco

Engineer II Jolo Mari V. Tayao

However, the DPWH said the preventive suspension against former Bulacan district engineer Henry Alcantara, his assistant Brice Hernandez, construction unit head Jaypee Mendoza, and accountant Juanito Mendoza was deemed moot since they have already been dismissed from the service.

In a statement on Thursday, the COA revealed three more alleged ghost projects under the DPWH district office in Bulacan.

Cordoba and Dizon lodged the additional fraud audit reports against two contractors, including TopNotch Catalyst Builders Inc. The projects, which were found to be anomalous, cover three slope protection structure waterway projects in Bulacan, worth P296.9 million—one in Barangay Bunsuran, Pandi, and two along the Bocaue River in Bambang village.

The one in Pandi costs P98,999,508.95, while the two projects along the Bocaue River, worth P98,999,012.87 and P98,999,038.56.

Meanwhile, Cordoba also submitted additional fraud audit report against Wawao Builders over a P92.6 million worth of flood control structure in Angat River, Sipat Section, in Plaridel, Bulacan.

Dizon inspected this project, which was reported completed on June 11, 2024, but he observed the construction was still ongoing. COA further said that historical satellite imagery showed that there were no flood control structures in the area as of April 7, 2025.

