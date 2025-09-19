Mandaue protesters should hold Sept. 21 rallies in ‘Freedom Park’ – cops

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) does one of her visits in one of the schools in Mandaue City. | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Protesters planning to organize rallies in Mandaue City on Sept. 21 can hold them without a permit from the local government unit at the city’s Freedom Park in Barangay Centro.

Those who hold rallies outside the Freedom Park or in private areas would need a permit to hold rallies.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) spokesperson, said this as policemen in the city prepared for the possible simultaneous nationwide indignation protests this Sunday, September 21.

Villaro said if they would not have any permit and would hold their protest actions outside Mandaue’s Freedom Park then police would talk to them and give them time to disperse.

She also said that policemen would also be on heightened alert on that day.

This meant that all hands would be on deck or every police officer would be in police stations or on their assigned deployments on that day.

She said that the members of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and of the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) would be in their offices on standby ready to respond to any contingencies on that day or reinforce police officers deployed on the field to maintain peace and order during these events.

“Our personnel are on duty at offices, stations, SWAT, and CMFC. The exact number of ground deployments is still being finalized. We have yet to receive information on who will hold the rally or where it will take place.” said Villaro.

Coordination meetings with other agencies continued to be done to prepare authorities for anything that would happen on that day. Additional personnel are also on standby at headquarters in case reinforcement is needed.

So far, the police have not received specific information on the location or of a group organizing a rally in Mandaue.

Villaro, however, assured that they would be ready to deploy personnel as needed.

She also pointed out that previous rallies in the city had always been peaceful and non-violent.

The identified site for a rally in Mandaue is the Freedom Park, located across Bureau of Fire Protection Office near the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

Villaro emphasized, “We are not prohibiting anyone from expressing their views. We just need to identify and deploy personnel to check permits and ensure the safety of all participants.”

This preparation follows directives from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

The nationwide protest on September 21 is organized by various sectoral groups against corruption and will be held at Luneta Park in Manila, expected to draw thousands. Similar protest activities are also anticipated in various local areas, including Cebu.

The date, September 21, also marks the declaration of Martial Law by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in 1972.

