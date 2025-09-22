What you can find in the Colon Night Market

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Streetlights brighten the roads, the air turns cooler, and the holiday atmosphere is in full swing.

For many Cebuanos, this signals not only the start of the season, but also the return of a yearly tradition, the Colon Night Market. (Check out a short video about this at the end of this article!)

As soon as the “ber-months” roll in, the country’s oldest street comes alive with vibrant lights and bustling crowds as Colon Night Market opens its jam-packed lane of stalls.

A packed Colon Night Market in Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Frances Noquilla

Every night, usually from September to January, Colon Street transforms into a lively market strip.

The country’s first and oldest street turns into a food haven and shopping destination, where thousands of locals and even tourists flock to eat and shop.

READ: How do you let your kids eat healthy food?

Food takes center stage where rows of stalls showcase Cebu’s best street eats. From barbecues and pungko-pungko to tuslob buwa, seafood, and the ever-famous lechon.

Different kinds of barbecue can be found at the Colon Night Market. CDN Digital photo | Frances Noquilla

The market also satisfies cravings with snacks, desserts, and a variety of refreshing drinks. For many, it’s a food trip they look forward to every year. At an affordable price, they can already enjoy a variety of delicious foods.

But the Colon Night Market is more than just about food. It is also a paradise for bargain hunters.

Stalls selling clothes, shoes, bags, toys, and even home essentials line up the streets. For as low as a hundred pesos, they can score trendy fashion finds or pick up budget-friendly gifts perfect for the Christmas list.

Desserts? No problem at the Colon Night Market. CDN Digital photo | Frances Noquilla

The laughter of barkadas, the sight of couples sharing snacks, the aroma of grilled food filling the air, and the lively chatter of vendors all create a festive atmosphere unique to this Cebuano tradition.

The Colon Night Market is open daily, from 6:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m., making it the perfect stop after school or work.

Whether out to feast, shop for pasalubong, or simply soak in the vibe, the market has something for everyone.