Ayala Group acquires majority stake in Cebu Velez General Hospital

MANILA, Philippines — The healthcare arm of the Ayala Group has expanded its presence in the country’s second-largest metropolis.

AC Health on Friday announced it had acquired a majority stake in Cebu Velez General Hospital (CVGH). This was done through the Zobel family-led company’s provider arm Healthway Medical Network, in an agreement with the Velez family.

“Cebu is an important market for us at AC Health, and we are deeply grateful to the Velez family for their trust and confidence as we work together to build on CVGH’s legacy of excellent healthcare,” AC Health president Paolo Borromeo said in a statement.

The 200-bed Level 3 hospital in Cebu began as a small clinic in 1947 before eventually growing into one of the city’s “most reputable hospitals,” according to AC Health.

