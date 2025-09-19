Cebu City buy-bust, patrol ops nab two suspects; over P47K shabu seized

File photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two men were arrested in Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City, after being caught with illegal drugs in separate police operations on Wednesday night, September 17.

The first arrest happened around 10:25 p.m. when operatives of the Carbon Police Station conducted a buy-bust operation at Sitio Riverside.

The operation, carried out in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), led to the arrest of Giovanni Flores Gerat, also known as “Bani,” 44, a resident of Barangay Basak San Nicolas.

Police said Gerat was caught selling a sachet of suspected shabu to a poseur-buyer.

Confiscated from him were one sachet of suspected shabu used in the sale, seven more grams of the drug valued at P47,600, a coin purse used as a container, and two P100 bills used as buy-bust money.

Less than an hour later, at around 11:50 p.m., operatives from the same station apprehended another suspect during a patrol in the same sitio.

The suspect, identified as Amelito Entoma Cañete Jr., 27, jobless and a resident of Barangay Ermita, was caught in plain view with a small sachet of suspected shabu weighing 0.04 gram and valued at P272.

Both suspects were informed of their rights in a language they understood before being taken to the Carbon Police Station for proper disposition.

The confiscated evidence was submitted to the Cebu City Forensic Unit for examination.

Authorities said the two will face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

